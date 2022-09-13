After 32 years, multi-generational tradition of burgers and brews closes in Lead

LEAD — When Lewie Sternhagen opened his small, hometown bar on his family’s property in September 1990, he was determined not to quit.
Over the course of 32 years, Lewie’s Burgers and Brews turned into a multi-generational tradition for skiers, bikers, locals and visitors from every walk of life. They made it a point to stop in regularly to get what many believed to be the best burgers in the Hills, in the most comfortable atmosphere. After three decades of business, Sternhagen can honestly say that he didn’t quit.
“I think I’m going on my third generation,” he said. “When we first opened, we had a young couple here and they were up skiing or something. They were just married. The next year they’d come back and they’d have a little baby. Then, 20-some years later that child is now having their own family. So, the young couple is now grandparents. So, they’ve been coming in here for several generations. Now it’s just a staple that ‘we’ve got to come here during the Rally’ or ‘we have to come here after skiing,’ or whatever. The longevity of it has been multigenerational.”
But recently, Sternhagen said he started thinking more and more about slowing life down a little. On Sept. 4, he closed his doors for good, ending an era of family traditions, but keeping the great memories of good people and good times.
“I remember one time, it was February, but it was a warm day,” he said. “It was during ski season, but it was a really warm day. I had some guys in the Sons of Silence who rode their motorcycles up here. They were sitting at the bar. Then I had some snowmobilers come in. Then the ski area started to have people coming. Then I had some old ladies, like in their 80s. I’m like, how does this all mix? It’s strange because there was every walk of life here. A local guy would come in and it was just like ‘how does this all happen, that every walk of life is coming in here and it doesn’t matter? It was quite a moment. I think it’s a comfortable setting.”
Sternhagen started the business on land that his grandfather purchased in 1967. At that time, the property featured a small motel and a little bar area, where the original Lewies is today. Years passed, and Sternhagen was working for the school district when he decided to try and turn the small building into a beer bar.
“We started tearing into the building and it was just junk,” he said. “So we had to tear that down and put the original Lewies up over here.”
Armed with a small electric grill and fryer that he purchased when the A&W restaurant in Deadwood closed, Sternhagen ran a one-man-show, cooking burgers and serving beer for many years. Finally, when business started to pick up he hired Shari Burleson as his bartender. The pair started overseeing dart leagues, and between the lunch rush, dinner and dart leagues that would keep them working from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., business began to grow. Sheer stubbornness, a lot of hard work, and dedication built Lewies Burgers and Brews.
“I was just stubborn enough to keep it going, and I kept adding on here and there, and ended up with this huge building here,” Sternhagen said. “I wasn’t really making it the first few years. It would have been very easy to quit because I wasn’t making the money. But my biggest thing is this is my hometown. I was born in Deadwood, and I’ve lived on this property. The biggest motivation for me at that time was ‘I’m not gonna quit.’ Then people would be like ‘Lewie tried to do something and he failed at it.’ This being my hometown, I was bound and determined to make it work.’”
Burleson, who had just harvested her jalapenos from the garden and said she would have to figure out how to make her famous chili in smaller batches, said she has made lifelong friends through the business.
“I’ve been here 23 years and it’s my life,” Burleson said. It has consumed our lives. I’ve been bawling. There are so many memories. I’m gonna miss the people. I’ve waited on people and they were pregnant and had their babies. They brought their children growing up in and I’ve waited on them. Now, I’ve waited on their babies that I’ve had to card because I can’t believe they’re 21. I’ve met so many wonderful people.”
But these last few years have been tough on the business, Sternhagen said. While Burleson and Sternhagen said they are grateful for the good employees they have had, keeping their thriving business staffed has gotten even more challenging. Labor and supply shortages have kept him and Burleson hopping, at a time when the couple wants to slow down.
“We just want to take control of our lives, instead of letting this place dictate when and where,” Sternhagen said.
“We’ve been invited to so many things and we can’t go, because we have to work,” Burleson said. “People are like ‘can’t you find somebody to work for you?’ No, we can’t. Lewie and I are irreplaceable. In fact, we have to work for other people when they call in sick. When I’m working double shifts and my Fitbit tells me I’m walking 10-12 miles a day for 23 years, it’s not supposed to be that way. It’s supposed to be the other way around.”
Sternhagen said while he has had some people express interest in buying the business, right now he’s not interested in selling. But if he did sell, there would have to be enough owners to effectively operate the place.
“I’ve had people interested in looking at buying it and I tell them, if you had two working couples who wanted to buy this place then it would be tremendously easier,” he said. “The business is not the issue. There are people coming up right now, pulling on the door. If you had more people who were owners, it wouldn’t be such a struggle.
“I don’t need to sell this place,” he continued.
For right now, Sternhagen is looking forward to slower days. While he does not have specific plans, he said his next project will be something that allows him to control the pace of life.
Sternhagen announced his closing on the Lewie’s Burgers and Brews social media page on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Two posts generated more than 1,000 shares and comments, as patrons extended their well wishes and lamented the loss of family traditions. Sternhagen, who is not active on social media, said there is no way he can possibly see all of the comments.
Sternhagen said he appreciates each and every one of the customers who helped to build Lewie’s Burgers and Brews into the thriving business, and he looks forward to seeing many of them ‘on the other side of the bar.’
“I would also like to thank my employees,” Sternhagen said. “They worked hard and told me they worked at Lewies because they wanted to work there. We became more than co-workers. We became more like family. Without John Sternhagen and Shari Burleson, I couldn’t have built Lewies to what it’s become and without the customers, Lewies is just an empty building. Thank you to everyone.”
