After 15 years, Harstad bids farewell to Deadwood Chamber

DEADWOOD — After a decade and a half of service to the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and its members, Executive Director Lee Harstad recently tendered his resignation with the organization’s board of directors and the search for his successor is on.
“I’ll be closing this current chapter of my working career on May 1,” Harstad said. “My Deadwood Chamber life has accounted for nearly one-third of my entire life, so this decision did not come easily. This chamber is a special organization, and I’m honored to have been a part of it.”
Harstad won’t be going far to enter this next chapter in his career, as he will remain in Deadwood, entering the private sector overseeing businesses as a managing partner of an ownership group.
“My transition to private sector will begin in late April and my final, official day with the chamber will be May 1, although there’s a very, very, very good chance I’ll still answer the call when help is needed,” Harstad said. “As far as the hiring process, interested parties were asked to submit application information to the chamber by April 3. After that time, the chamber executive committee will review applicants and begin interviews, with the goal of having a new director in place by early May.”
On behalf of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Board, President Louie Lalonde thanked Harstad for his leadership and wisdom, which has ultimately helped shape Deadwood into the popular destination resort that it is today.
“With his expertise and the team he built around him, we have accomplished what many thought was impossible,” Lalonde said. “We are also very excited to now work with him in his new role as a businessman on Deadwood’s Main Street and wish him lost of luck and endless success.”
Harstad began his Deadwood Chamber career as marketing director and held that role for six years. “Following that, I was hired as the executive director, a position that I have held for more than nine years,” he added.
Asked what qualities he thinks his successor must possess in order to be successful, Harstad said he has been asked this question by many people and it’s hard for him to pinpoint exactly what it takes to have a successful run in a position such as his.
“For sure, one must be outgoing and willing to take time to understand everyone’s points-of-view, even if that’s not something you agree with. They must also be willing to discuss these differences in a public forum and make a decision that’s best for everyone, even if that decision differs from their personal opinion on the matter,” Harstad said. “On top of that, one must be even-keeled, and know that despite any challenging differences between a business or any member, the job is to act in and serve the best interest of the membership. You can’t dwell on a matter that happened a year, or even a week, or a day, ago. You must always look to the future and look to what’s best. One must be always positive. The position also requires serious dedication to all things Deadwood. From events to member visits to in-office time, the time involved serving in this post can be challenging if not prepared.”
That said, Harstad said the most challenging part of his job as chamber director is the unknown.
“We can plan down to the most minute detail on any given event or marketing plan, but many times the unknown factor gets mixed in. At that point, we must rely on our experience to make sure the job gets done right,” Harstad said. “This unknown can also come in the form of an unhappy visitor that had a bad experience while in town, or a business that didn’t care for a photo used in an ad, or any number of reasons. Keeping on that even keel is ever-so-important in this role.”
Reflecting on the most enjoyable part of the executive director position, Harstad cast a wide net.
“Promoting the Deadwood visitor experience will be tough to beat, and of course the people I’ve had the privilege of working with,” he said. “Literally, everything had at least some level of enjoyment, or I wouldn’t have lasted nearly this long.”
What will he miss most about the position?
“My peeps, my team, that I assembled to take on seemingly impossible challenges, year after year,” Harstad said. “We have a big-time, positive reputation here at the Chamber, and despite the long and varied hours throughout the year, the dedicated team continues to make an enormously positive mark - economic, entertaining and otherwise - on the Deadwood community.”
Asked to weigh in on the most impactful experience he has had as chamber director, Harstad offered the following.
“I’ve been fortunate to be part of many monumental moments in Deadwood during my time here at the chamber,” Harstad said. “Some of the most monumental include the following list.”
• The Chamber office and welcome center transition from the Deadwood Pavilion into a new Welcome Center.
• Being part of the openings of major Deadwood businesses, including the Lodge at Deadwood, Deadwood Mountain Grand, full renovation projects and expansions at Cadillac Jack’s, Tin Lizzie, Deadwood Gulch and others.
• The beginning of higher bet limits; the addition of craps, keno and roulette and sport wagering.
• Organizing a premier of the HBO Deadwood Movie.
• Being part of the original Deadwood Revitalization Steering committee and working on a master plan for the community, and bringing various community groups under the Chamber umbrella including the Main Street Initiative Committee, which I’ve been a part of since its inception.
• Planning, coordination, and staffing of Outlaw Square.
• Expanding Deadwood’s event offerings, including producing and marketing additional events at the Days of ’76 Event Complex which is now in use almost continuously from Memorial Day weekend through mid-September.
• Being part of some tremendous marketing campaigns, from concept discussions to ad placement, and watching the chamber’s top-notch marketing work its magic.
• Giving back financially to community organizations that do so much in our area.
“Perhaps one of the most straining times, and yet also monumental, was navigating the chamber through the COVID pandemic,” Harstad said. “So many unknowns were at play. We used the resources available to make decisions, and I believe we made the correct decisions. Those stressful times made Deadwood a tighter-knit community, and really challenged us to think outside the box.
“I’ve been fortunate to have fought many battles for the betterment of Deadwood as a whole, and I’m proud to say that I’ve been on the winning side of most,” Harstad said. “I look forward to continuing to make Deadwood an even better place to do business and to visit.”
