Advice offered for parents teaching at home

STURGIS — “Don’t stress.”
That’s the advice Tracey Ainslie, a Sturgis homeschooling parent for the past 10 years, gives to parents who now find themselves doing distance learning at home because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Spearfish Superintendent Kirk Easton agrees.
In a message to parents this week, Easton said that throughout this challenging time parents should not stress over schoolwork.
“We’re going to do our best to provide schoolwork to keep our students mind’s moving forward, but you are the parents and they are with you, so you have control to adjust as needed for your children,” he said.
Easton asked for patience and understanding of parents as they and the school district travel this new territory together.
Ainslie said she faced trepidation and fear when she first took on teaching her children.
“I’m not a better teacher than the professionals, but I realized I could create a fantastic learning environment with understanding, flexibility, deep discussions, and a lighthearted attitude,” she said.
Becky Weber, a third-grade teacher at Piedmont Valley Elementary School, said the key to succeeding at teaching in the home is patience.
“Be patient with the teacher and with your kids,” she said. “Just remember that they’re just little. This is a big change for them. They are doing the best they can. They are struggling too and stressed about the situation.”
Weber admits that teaching from a distance has been difficult for her because she was accustomed to one-on-one interaction with her students and working them through problems.
“Online there is not much interaction,” she said.
Weber said the curriculum outlines provided by the teachers for the week should be tweaked by the parents to fit their children.
“Do what is right for them. If the work isn’t hard enough, go searching. You take the reins. You know what works. You do whatever your kid needs. I’m OK with that,” she said.
And what about those who may think this is just an extended vacation for their children.
“You have to connect with the teacher and know what is going on because if not, they are going to get behind,” she said.
Janie Williamson, who has three school-age children, said distance learning has been difficult.
“Teaching is different. It takes lots of patience. And I’m not big on the online stuff,” she said.
She appreciates all the work teachers have put into curriculum each week.
Williamson said she has tried to keep her children on the normal 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule while they have been doing distance learning.
So how do parents know how many hours a day of class is right for their child?
“After my first year of homeschooling, I realized setting daily goals was just going to amount to feelings of failure,” Ainslie said. “Don’t chastise. Just encourage.”
Ainslie said parents and children can learn from everyday life. Snack time can be particularly fruitful.
“If they decide to make a bag of microwave popcorn, have them look up how a microwave works,” she said. “Or, every time they have a snack, have them write down the ingredients and tell you what they ate. Guaranteed, they’ll soon be choosing one-word snacks like ‘carrot’ or ‘apple’ because they won’t want to copy words like ‘hydrolyzed whey protein’ or ‘fractionated palm kernel oil’ or ‘disodium ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid.’”
During the recent teacher parade in Piedmont valley, Piedmont Valley Elementary School first-grader Gavin Delong held a sign that read: “I’m ready to come back!”
He offered up reasons for why he wants to return to school.
“My mom rushes me,” he said.
Gavin’s mom, Kayla Schumacher, said teaching her son has been hard.
“I have a very short temper and little patience, so kudos to our teachers for sure,” she said.
Ainslie said parents need to know when they are pushing too hard.
“When there are tears of frustration, coming from either side - the parent or the child - you are pushing too hard,” she said. “High-five them when you’re pleased. Hug them when they’re unhappy. Every now and then, step way back and just watch them and notice how amazing they were created to be.”
Williamson said that even with breaks throughout the school day at home she is ready for school to start again or be over with all together.
Ainslie said she understands the frustration.
“Keep in mind that all the assignments are just little ways to accumulate knowledge,” she said. “Focus less on haranguing your child about one assignment and instead marvel at their ability to accumulate knowledge. Your child is amazing!”
