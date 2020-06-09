Addressing Deadwood’s architectural apparitions

DEADWOOD — One ghost mural has already appeared, and another of the architectural apparitions that will adorn the side of another historic building in Deadwood is gradually taking shape.
On May 18, permission was granted to hire artist Sunset Regall to reproduce ghost mural “J. Hattenbach The Grocer” at a cost not to exceed $5,350 at 79 Sherman St.
June 1, permission was granted to hire artist Erica Merchant to reproduce the ghost mural of the “Grain Belt Beer” sign at a cost not to exceed $7,934 at 638 Main St.
Both signs will to be paid through the Historic Preservation (HP) revolving loan fund.
“In an effort to preserve and bring back Deadwood’s history, the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) created the ghost mural program, where we pay up to 100% of the restoration or recreation of a documented sign on the side of buildings, and in exchange, the owner provides a conservation easement to the mural and maintains it in perpetuity,” said Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “Historically, nearly 20 of these signs have been identified and the first one that we undertook was the ‘Champion Spark Plugs’ on the side of the Celebrity, which was a true restoration, at 60-70% restored. We don’t want them to look brand new.”
HPC entered the 79 Sherman Street mural into the Historic Ghost Mural Easement Program on March 25 and Regall was hired to reproduce it to 65-70% of the “J. Hattenbach The Grocer,” mural located on the top left side of the building.
“The first recreation of one was on the Hattenback block, or, Jacobs Brewhouse, and that was recreated based on photographic documentation,” Kuchenbecker said.
HPC entered 638 Main St. into the same program June 26, 2019 for the “Grain Belt Beer” mural.
“The one forthcoming in the next 30 to 60 days will be a ‘Grain Belt Beer’ sign on the side of what was The Mint and is now Madame Peacock’s.”
City staff requested quotes to reproduce the sign at 65 to 70% of the “Grain Belt Beer” mural located on the top right side of the building. Two quotes were submitted for this project. Regall, who just completed the Hattenbach mural, submitted a
quote for $5,105, but later withdrew her submittal. Merchant submitted a quote for $7,934.
Commissioner Gary Todd said that while the program is great and necessary for improving Deadwood’s history, he has concerns with spending nearly $8,000 on the “Grain Belt Beer” mural versus the $5,000 bid that was withdrawn, in light of the city’s current financial situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we can’t get it done for $5,000, I don’t know if we should automatically step up and spend $8,000,” Todd said.
Kuchenbecker said HP officials searched all over to find suitable artists to complete the murals.
“These guys have been in the program for almost a year, and we’ve done quite a bit of research,” Kuchenbecker said. “Our first mural that we did was the Champion mural. Tim Peterson from Flat Earth Signs did that. He is retired from the ladder, so to speak, so he’s not willing to tackle these. So we searched high and low for quite some time. Reached out to a variety of artists with experience. Sunset, the artist that did the J. Hattenbach mural, was from Santa Fe, N.M. and was a direct contact that Scott Jacobs brought to the table. While she was here, we did have her price this one and the owner, Tom Koth, had reached out to an artist out of Rapid City and so, we were able to get competitive quotes. During that time, Sunset decided not to do it. She didn’t want to put up with the bureaucratic rhetoric of getting paid, so she withdrew her bid and I don’t know where else to go at this point. That’s been the biggest challenge … Finding another artist to get a competitive bid will be difficult.”
Per the program guidelines, Historic Preservation funds are responsible for 100% of the restoration costs, based on competitive quotes as well as securing necessary permits and managing the project.
The owner of the building will be responsible for maintaining the ghost mural when complete per the conservation easement guidelines.
“Historically, signage on the side of the buildings was prevalent within the National Historic Landmark District,” Kuchenbecker said. “There are existing ones that need to be restored and others that need to be recreated and it just adds to the ambiance and the historic character of the districts.”
Projects are initiated by landowners, although the city reached out initially in the beginning stages of the ghost mural program.
“We have another one in the pipeline, but it will probably be a 2021 project, and that is the Bodega, has applied for the program, as well,” Kuchenbecker said.
