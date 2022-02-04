Addressing addressing in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — An outdated ordinance is getting a needed overhaul in Spearfish, in order to better keep track of the city’s addressing needs.
“The old rule is obsolete, we no longer have a city where it’s one house, one lot. We have a lot of places where it’s an address and one lot, and there’s multiple units,” explained Jayna Watson, Spearfish city planner.
The new ordinance, 1359, removes the 12.5-foot stipulation for determining when a new number is applied, and replaces it with the 440-foot module the city uses to layout its streets.
“That’s the frustration with setting out addresses, you don’t realize what a mess it is until you actually work it; it’s very hard to abstract what the concept is,” Watson said. “As long as you say, odd is on one side of the street, even is on the other, who cares what the last two digits are? Let the first two digits control the block and the last two digits have to fit however you need to arrange the addresses so they all meet in the same general 440-foot area.”
The new ordinance also allows the city to adapt its numbering system to fit existing addressing ranges.
“New lots are 75-feet wide so that means the first number must be xx01 and the lot next to it must be xx13 per the existing ordinance that says numbers rise by two for each 12.5-feet,” Watson explained. “This becomes a problem when you have some already established addresses at each end of the block and you now have to fit all the addresses within that range without increasing the block numbering at the same time.”
Watson explained that addresses help emergency services identify where in a particular part of town a building is located, which lets them more efficiently direct responders.
“So if Colorado Boulevard and Main Street are the 100 blocks in each direction and your address is 4500, Colorado, you know you’re way out there by Exit 14 and beyond,” she said.
The changes would also help when addressing buildings with multiple units, such as apartments and office parks.
Say a developer is looking to build a multi-unit unit building. That building could take up several lots. The way the ordinance reads now, the city is limited to how many house numbers can be applied to a lot. If one building sits on multiple lots, that building will only be assigned one house number, whereas the corresponding area on the other side of the street might sit several individual buildings, each with their own house number.
The changes to the ordinance won’t affect any current addresses, but as renovations and new construction takes place moving forward, it will let city officials number multiple units housed within a single building to create a more accurate map of town.
“Simply put, it helps us fit the addressing into the existing neighborhood without having to change everybody just to follow one ordinance,” Watson said.
The ordinance is expected to have its second reading at the next regular city council meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Feb. 7 at Spearfish City Hall.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.