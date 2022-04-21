Adams Salvage proposes dump surcharge for Tri-City Rubble Site

LEAD — Managers at the Tri City Rubble Site want to put a temporary surcharge on all loads to help offset the rising cost of diesel fuel.
But that surcharge won’t go into effect unless the cities of Lead, Deadwood and Central City approve the price hikes. On Monday, members of the Lead City Commission discussed a letter from Heather Anderson, of Adams Salvage, which runs the rubble site for the three cities. The letter proposes a $5 surcharge on residential loads and a $7 surcharge for commercial loads. The cost is on top of regular dumping fees, making residential loads $15 instead of the previous $10.
According to Anderson’s letter, the surcharge would only be in effect until “the cost of diesel returns to normal.”
“It’s very possible that fuel prices won’t go back to what they were,” said Commissioner Colin Greenfield.
Lead City Administrator John Wainman told the commission that he understood the proposal to be a surcharge attached to all loads, even during the free dumping periods that the cities sponsor during cleanup weeks. However, city officials did not like that idea. Additionally, Wainman said the surcharge should not apply to city loads.
“I don’t think we need to pay to take stuff to our own dump,” Wainman said.
Ultimately, members of the Lead City Commission approved the surcharge, but said they will review it after 90 days. All city vehicles will be exempt from the charge, and residents will still be able to take loads to the rubble site for free during periods of advertised free dumping.
The city of Deadwood, which also must approve the surcharge before it goes into effect, did not make a decision Monday night, but opted to discuss the issue again at their May 2 meeting after doing more research.
Adams Salvage is the contract operator for the Tri-City Rubble Site that is owned by the cities of Deadwood, Lead and Central City. Deadwood is the managing city for the arrangement.
Spring Cleanup Week for the tri-city area is scheduled for May 9-14. During this week residential loads will be free, except for tires, household garbage, plastics and old CRT televisions. All items must be separated by plain wood, buryables, rubble and metal. Buryables include furniture, shingles, mattresses, carpets, and treated or painted wood.
