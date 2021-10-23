Adams Museum chime system to be restored

DEADWOOD — Working in tandem, Deadwood Historic Preservation and Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI) will soon embark upon a musical masterpiece, as the restoration of the Adams Museum chime system atop the building will be restored and operational.
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved entering into a contract with Top Rung Tower Chime of Etowah, Tenn., for the restoration of the chime system at the Adams Museum in the amount of $43,820.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the project has been on the city’s Capital Improvement Plan since 2013 and city officials have finally found the experts to restore the historic asset.
“There are actually three sets of chimes up there,” Kuchenbecker said. “This company works with deagan chimes and this would be a full restoration of those chimes and we are able to do it starting this fall with the agreement and then they would remove the strikers, dampers, and main relays in 2022, restore the equipment, and install it in the spring of 2023, so we’ll be able to break it up and fit it into our budget, that way. We’re very excited about this project.”
Kuchenbecker said Top Rung Tower Chime performed an inspection on the chime system at the Adams Museum Sept. 14.
“The inspection determined all 10 Type G striker actions, ten dampers and main relay need cleaning and reconditioning,” Kuchenbecker said. “The original Westminster chiming device needs cleaning, reconditioning, and lubricating to double the life expectancy of the chiming device.”
Deadwood Public Buildings, Transportation, and Safety Director Tom Kruzel said the deagan chimes Kuchenbecker referred to is the 1930 system that sits atop the Adams Museum.
“When you do go upstairs in the top of the museum, the original Westminster clock and everything that’s up there, the player, all of those will be part of and operational in the system,” Kruzel said. “We went through and found 30 rolls of the original that we did have for playing the music, so that was a big savings in that part and there is also quite a bit on here as far as staff. We do have to go up and replace some rotting timbers in the structure once they take the chimes out, so we’ll have just mainly labor involved in that.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if DHI was contributing anything toward the project.
Kruzel said DHI has a big hand in the project, as far as the documentation goes.
Commissioner Gary Todd said it looks like there is quite a bit of work to be done on the part of the city.
“That’s all going to be labor?” Todd asked. “Can we do the wiring and all that stuff?”
Kruzel said his staff will pull all wiring and the existing conduit that’s already there and that Top Rung’s electrician will come in and make all the connections.
“I’m excited. I didn’t even know there were chimes up there,” Martinisko said.
“I remember hearing them years ago,” said Commissioner Michael Johnson. “They’re terrific. Absolutely terrific.”
The project will be paid from HP Capital Assets line items in the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 budget cycles.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.