ADA upgrades to begin on highways 212 and 85 in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says ADA sidewalk upgrades on U.S. Highway 212 and U.S. Highway 85 in Belle Fourche will begin on Monday.
The first phase of the project will include intersection work from Apache Street to 10th Avenue on U.S. Highway 212, and Custer Street to the U.S. Highway 212 intersection on U.S. Highway 85.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Pedestrian detours will be in place to allow safe crossing around the construction area.
The next phase of the project will include ADA upgrades at the Summit Street intersection on U.S. Highway 85, with the final phase to entail intersection improvements for the U.S. Highway 85/S.D. Highway 34 intersection. The final phase of the project will begin after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Tru-Form Construction of Black Hawk is the prime contractor on the project. The first phase of the project will be completed by mid-July, with an overall completion date of Oct. 29.
