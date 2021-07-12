ADA upgrades on U.S. Hwys. 212 & 85 continue in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced Friday that ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) sidewalk upgrades on U.S. Highways 212 and 85 in Belle Fourche will continue, with additional changes to traffic control.
Starting Wednesday, traffic was reduced to one lane on U.S. Highway 212 westbound, from Ninth Avenue through Sixth Avenue.
Today, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on U.S. Highway 85, from Custer Street to the U.S. Highway 212 intersection.
The next phase of the project will include ADA upgrades at the Summit Street intersection on Highway 85, with the final phase entailing intersection improvements for the Highway 85 and Highway 34 intersection. The final phase of the project will begin after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Tru-Form Construction, of Black Hawk, is the prime contractor on the project. The first phase of the project will be completed in July, with an overall completion date of Oct. 29.
