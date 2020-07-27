ADA complaint prompts study at Lead library

LEAD — A complaint about the Lead library’s non-compliance with the American Disabilities Act will be resolved after the city receives the results of a study that was approved Monday.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said that three years ago the city received a notice from the U.S. Department of Education about a complaint that was filed about accessibility issues at the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Library. The complaint specifically mentioned ADA accessibility issues at the front door and to the children’s library on the lower level.
“An investigator came on site and reviewed the library shortly thereafter,” Stahl said. “Then nothing for three years, no report, no contact, and no follow up.”
Stahl said it wasn’t until six weeks ago that the Department of Education contacted the city to find out if the issues had been resolved.
“I told them we never received a report of their findings and therefore did not know if we had an honest ADA issue,” Stahl said. “The Department of Education recognized their lack of follow up. Now we have a request from them to develop plans to address these two ADA shortfalls.”
On July 20 the city commission approved a $1,325 contract with Gene Fennel of Fennel Design of Rapid City, to develop an “in-house” report of all the ADA issues at the library and how to fix them. Stahl said he expects the report to be completed in two weeks. Upon completion, he said the city will develop a time-line and plan for addressing the issues.
