Active COVID-19 cases in SD drop by more than 100

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota health officials said Sunday that active cases of the coronavirus dropped by 102 in the last day, decreasing the total number to 2,843.
The report comes one day after the state reached 200 deaths due to complications from COVID-19. Officials confirmed two more deaths Sunday, both elderly men from Minnehaha County.
The state listed 252 new virus cases in its Sunday update, lifting the total number of positive cases to 18,696 since the pandemic began. There were 1,132 tests processed in the last day.
Minnehaha County, the state’s most populous county, is now up to 6,262 cases, followed by Pennington County with 1,984, Lincoln County with 1,204 and Brown County with 1,027.
Hospitalizations went up by 17 in the last day, to 170.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
One new case was reported in Butte County Sunday for a total of 75.
Six new cases were reported in Lawrence County for a total of 327.
Nine new cases were reported in Meade County for a total of 453.
Black Hills State University is reporting six active cases among students and none among staff. There are 38 students and staff in quarantine or isolation.
There are 30 patients hospitalized in the Monument Health network, and the West River doubling rate is 28 days.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.