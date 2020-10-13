Absentee ballots way up, but so is election security in Northern Hills

NORTHERN HILLS — Absentee ballots are at an all-time high going into this presidential election, and county auditors in the Northern Hills say voters can rest assured that all ballots will be secured and counted, regardless of how residents choose to cast their votes.
In Lawrence County, Auditor Brenda McGruder said the number of absentee votes are also up this year, with a total of 4,107 ballots cast so far. Normally in Lawrence County there are about 5,000 to 6,000 total absentee ballots. In 2016, she said 4,993 voters cast an absentee ballot.
In Meade County, Auditor Lisa Schieffer said she is seeing more absentee ballots cast than ever before. So far, since early voting opened up Sept. 18, the Meade County Auditor’s office has accepted 4,415 absentee ballots. That compares to the last presidential election in 2016, when the auditor’s office received a total of 3,073 absentee ballots.
“Most of the time those last two weeks before the election we get hit really hard,” she said. “This number is going to increase. We’re receiving requests daily, either requesting it to be mailed and/or showing up in person.”
In Butte County, Auditor Elaine Jensen said they have sent out 1,339 absentee ballots, and have received 809 of them back. Jensen is keeping meticulous records with her absentee ballots, making a note of exactly when the absentee ballots are sent out, and the exact date they come back in. Every night, she said, her staff balances the number of ballot receipts in the computer with the actual number of ballots in the lock box.
“It is way up from previous general elections,” Jensen said.
Statewide, the Secretary of State’s Office tracks absentee ballots weekly. From the time ballots became available on Sept. 18, to Oct. 2, so far there have been 66,285 absentee ballots cast. That compares with the 2016 general election, when a total of 102,390 voters sent in absentee ballots.
Schieffer explained that in South Dakota, absentee and early voting ballots are the same. The definition of early voting, she said, is when a separate and specific polling place has been established early. Since South Dakota does not have specific polling places set up until Nov. 3, all mail in and drop in ballots that are cast prior to the election are considered absentee.
When voters use a mail-in ballot, Schieffer said the most important thing they can do is to make sure and sign the back of the envelope. In Meade County, Schieffer said her employees make sure to call voters who neglect to sign their envelope, so they can make sure the ballots are counted.
“One of the largest problems a lot of auditors have is people are forgetting to sign the back of that envelope,” she said, explaining that signatures are checked and doubled checked. “If that happens, we can’t count that ballot.”
Enacting security measures
McGruder, Jensen and Schieffer said all absentee ballots are being placed in lock boxes as they come in, and will not be opened until Nov. 3, when all other ballots are counted. McGruder, who represents Lawrence County, and Schieffer, who represents Meade County, said their absentee ballots are being placed in a separate, locked box, where they will not be opened until Election Day, when the ballots will be accounted for as absentee votes. In Butte County, auditor Jensen said she is sorting the absentee ballots by precinct, with each precinct placed in its own locked box. Those ballots, she said, would be counted with their respective precincts, along with those that are cast at the polls on Nov. 3.
As far as security at the polls, local auditors say every precaution is taken to ensure that voters are safe, and that their ballots will be secure. Before the polls open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3, all ballot boxes will be locked and secured with a special seal that cannot be broken until the boxes are transported to the auditor’s office for counting. This year, auditors are even hiring cleaners to sanitize polling places regularly, with voters’ health and safety in mind.
“We want people to feel comfortable and safe when they come to the polls,” said Schieffer, whose coverage area includes 37 precincts that stretch from parts of Ellsworth Air Force Base, all the way north to Faith, which is 101 miles from the county seat of Sturgis. “We are sending out PPE equipment to all of our precincts. It is not mandatory, but if the election workers want the PPE, it is there for them to use. We want people to feel like they are coming into a safe area and that this election is going to be safe and held with fairness and integrity.”
Who can watch the polls?
By state law, the public is welcome to observe the polling places at any time. However, laws differ for those who are registered as poll watchers and bystanders who are simply observing. Kea Warne, director of the elections division within the S.D. Secretary of State’s office, said a poll watcher is someone who is there on behalf of a candidate, political party, or a ballot question committee. Poll watchers are required to identify themselves to the election board, and by state law they must be positioned in a location where they can plainly see and hear what is done at the polling place. Poll watchers may also mark off names of voters as they come in, as well as any names of absentee voters when those ballots are processed.
State law says that each political party, each independent candidate, each slate of presidential electors, and each side of a ballot question is allowed to have one poll watcher.
Poll watchers must also adhere to strict requirements. They are not allowed to campaign or wear buttons or clothing containing political statements or endorsing candidates; disrupt the administration or operations of the polling place or voters’ access to it; utilize any kind of camera or communication device to take video or pictures of the poll book; look into voting booths or interfere with voters while they are voting; disobey a lawful command of an election worker; gather petition signatures; engage in threatening behavior; or use the polling place telephone. Additionally, poll workers may not be election board workers or candidates on the ballot.
However, the laws for observers at the polls are quite a bit different. While residents are allowed to observe the polls, they are not guaranteed to have a position where they can plainly see and hear what is done within the polling place, since they are not representing a candidate or group. Additionally, Warne said there are no laws that guarantee a specific number of observers at the polling place.
Once the polls close at 7 p.m., state law allows the public to observe the counting process. In Butte and Lawrence Counties, that process is done with a tabulator that can process 72, double-sided ballots per minute. In Meade County, their scanner can handle about 300 ballots per minute.
Despite the large number of absentee ballots, local county auditors do not anticipate that it will take much longer than normal to count ballots on Election Day.
Overall, Schieffer, Jensen and McGruder all said that they expect the Nov. 3 election to be very much like most other presidential elections. To date there have not been any threats or any reasons to believe otherwise. With a knowledgeable and skilled staff, and well-tested security procedures, auditors said everything should be smooth sailing.
“We’re handling this just like any other election, just with a COVID twist,” Schieffer said.
