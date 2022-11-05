NORTHERN HILLS — With just a week left before Election Day, county auditors in the Northern Hills report that early ballots are flooding in.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said as of Nov. 2 her office has received 4,338 early ballots. That compares to the 2018 midterm election, when an overall total of 4,382 early ballots were cast. That means a week before the election, at least 22 percent of Lawrence County’s more than 19,000 registered voters had already cast their ballots.
In Meade County, auditor Helen Hall said as of Wednesday evening she had received 2,388 of the 2,582 absentee ballots that were requested and sent out.
As of Wednesday morning, Butte County Auditor Annie Capp said there have been 685 absentee ballots cast — about 10% of the registered voters. Capp previously reported that she believes this year’s voter turnout will be much higher than previous elections, possibly at 75%.
Voters must return absentee ballots to their respective county auditors’ offices before the polls close at 7 p.m., Tuesday. Absentee ballots may also be mailed in to the auditor’s office, but they still must be received before the polls close.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday. Voters must show proof of identification, and will be checked on a list of registered voters. If a voter is not on the registration list, Hall said the poll worker will call the auditor’s office to look up the individual’s name and manually check their registration status.
“The auditor’s office will advise them if they are or not registered in our county, possibly in a different precinct, and if they may be directed to vote a provisional ballot,” Hall said. Hall added that a provisional ballot is a regular ballot that is placed in a provisional ballot envelope, which contains all of the voter’s information that will be researched and verified to determine registration status. Once the information is verified by the Provisional Ballot Election Board members, the voter’s ballot will be opened and counted. All individuals who vote with a provisional ballot are sent a letter to notify them about whether their ballot was counted.
In order to ensure public confidence in the electoral process, preserve the integrity of the election and provide for the safety of voters and poll workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has appointed federal district election workers in each state. In South Dakota, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Hoffman will lead the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in connection with the Justice Department’s Election Day program. As the District Election Worker, Hoffman will be responsible for overseeing election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with election the U.S. Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” U.S. Attorney Allison Ramsdell said. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process, and we ask that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to our office.”
It is a federal crime to threaten violence against election officials or staff, to intimidate or bribe voters, to buy or sell votes, impersonate voters, alter vote tallies, stuff ballot boxes, or to mark ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. The law also provides special protections for voter rights, ensuring that they are able to cast their ballot without intimidation or other acts designed to discourage them from voting in accordance with their wishes.
Hoffman will be on duty in South Dakota while the polls are open, and she can be reached at (605) 357-2363. Additionally, the FBI will have special agents available at every field office and resident agency throughout the country, to receive allegations of election fraud and abuses on Tuesday. The local FBI field office can be reached at (605) 334-6881.
Victims of violence or intimidation related to the election are encouraged to call their local authorities at 911 immediately and before calling federal authorities. State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places and are likely to have a faster response time.
