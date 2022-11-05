early voting.jpg

Early voting has seen 22% of Lawrence County registered voters have cast their ballots ahead of election day. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson

Click to purchase this photo

NORTHERN HILLS — With just a week left before Election Day, county auditors in the Northern Hills report that early ballots are flooding in.

Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said as of Nov. 2 her office has received 4,338 early ballots. That compares to the 2018 midterm election, when an overall total of 4,382 early ballots were cast. That means a week before the election, at least 22 percent of Lawrence County’s more than 19,000 registered voters had already cast their ballots.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.