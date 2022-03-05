Aberle named L-D Teacher of the Year

LEAD — Friday morning, sixth-grade special education teacher Lindsey Aberle was named the Lead-Deadwood School District 2022 Teacher of the Year.
“It is really exciting to be honored as Teacher of the Year at Lead-Deadwood, especially since I attended school in the Lead-Deadwood School District, graduating from Lead-Deadwood High School in 2002,” Aberle said. “It is a privilege to work with my peers, teach such kind students, and have such supportive administrators. I am very thankful to teach in this community.”
School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person made the announcement, presenting Aberle with a bouquet of flowers to celebrate her.
“Ms. Aberle does so much for the kids in our district, and we are proud to hold her up as an example of the dedicated teachers we love to have here,” Person said. “She’s very deserving of the Teacher of the Year award.”
Jay Beagle said that as the principal of the middle school and the district’s special services director, it makes him so proud to have Aberle chosen as the Lead-Deadwood School District Teacher of the Year.
“Lindsey is such an integral part of this school district. She is so involved in many of the functions that make our middle school run efficiently. She is co-advisor for our student council, is on our Tier 1 PBIS committee, runs the courtesy committee and has served on our district’s curriculum council,” Beagle said. “Lindsey is one of the best special education teachers I have had the pleasure working with in my 15 plus years of being a special services director. Her knowledge of special education, dedication to students and her ability to motivate them is unparalleled. Her ability to build relationships with and support her co-workers is a joy to watch every day. I know the sixth-grade team of teachers count on her to support students with and without disabilities in their regular education classrooms.”
Nomination forms submitted anonymously on behalf of Aberle tout her tenacity, teamwork, and teaching skills.
“The assistance that she gives to her colleagues and students is unparalleled,” read a submission from an individual who has worked with Aberle for more than a decade. “When Ms. Aberle is in your room, it is more of a team-teaching environment than having a Special Education teacher in the room. She goes above and beyond to help any and all students, not just those on an IEP.”
“She is a dedicated teacher who cares about her students very much and contributes to our school and community. As a SPED teacher, she faces daily challenges with energy and drive to keep her students focused and successful in their daily lives,” reads another submission. “She is also involved in after-school activities with our students. She runs the student council and organizes Outlaw Ranch every year for our sixth graders. This task is not an easy one, as students leave, some for the first time, their parents, for three days. Lindsey makes sure they all have fun. Lindsey can do it all without being noticed—anything from being the DJ at school dances, running to the store to buy supplies for the student store, organizing student council meetings and trips, making sure all her students have everything they need and much more.”
One other submission said Aberle does a wonderful job challenging students to do their best in school.
“She takes the time to teach students their academics. She works well with students individually, groups, and in the classroom,” reads the nomination form. “I can tell Lindsey cares about the students she works with. She goes out of her way to ensure that all students are learning in school and that they are in a safe and caring environment.”
