ABC slated to hold town hall Wednesday in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — The Action for the Betterment of our Community (ABC) of Butte County is set to hold a town hall meeting Wednesday in Belle Fourche, raising awareness on drug and alcohol issues affecting youth in the community and how you can help.
The nonprofit organization is offering an opportunity for community members to gather insight about what is happening among the youth within the Belle Fourche community.
The town hall will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bowman Memorial Hall adjacent to Herrmann Park off of Eighth Avenue.
Among the scheduled speakers are Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt, Belle Fourche Police Chief Ryan Cherveny, Belle Fourche School District social worker, Brian Aspen, and more.
Additionally, the community is asked to come prepared with questions or concerns and will be informed about how they can get involved with being a part of the solution.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.abcbutteco.com or call Betsy Stearns, ABC community and coalition coordinator, at (605) 549-5566.
