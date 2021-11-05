ABC of Butte County seeking office space in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE –– Action for the Betterment of our Community (ABC) Coalition of Butte County is on the hunt for an office space in Belle Fourche with the goal of bringing drug and alcohol treatment options to the county.
Kara Graveman, ABC executive director, spoke to the Butte County Commission about the search Tuesday.
The coalition works to improve the quality of life for the community by collaborating to reduce drug and alcohol use among youth and address other social issues that may threaten the health and safety of local communities and families.
The organization was originally planted in 2005 in Sturgis.
“ABC was a community-based coalition, first and foremost,” Graveman said. “We ended up with 10 years of a drug-free community grant, and when we were done, we realized we had the same issues with adolescents in Sturgis that the other communities were having.”
Without local treatment services in the community, she said local people were forced to travel to Spearfish or Rapid City or forgo treatment.
“Most of our families did not make it to those communities or it was a big financial stress to get there,” she said.
In 2017, after piloting a program in the Meade School District for a handful of years, the organization expanded to offer prevention and intervention and treatment services in the area middle and high schools.
“We are now in all of the middle schools and the high schools in the Northern Hills, including Stagebarn, Spearfish, Deadwood, Lead, Sturgis, (and) Belle Fourche,” Graveman said.
Additionally, in November 2019, the organization took over the New Dawn Center, a residential addiction treatment center for men in Vale. Graveman said the move has proven to be a positive one, with only four of the 34 men who most recently attended the treatment center leaving unsuccessfully.
“The reason I’m here today is ABC, after AFR (Addiction Family Resources) closed down, kind of waited to see if someone would come into Belle Fourche to work with your adults (suffering from addiction),” she said.
Although it has been at least a handful of years, Graveman said that so far, it wouldn’t appear that an organization or individual was poised to fill the need in the Belle Fourche community.
The need, however, is still grave, she said, adding that she’d recently found out that Belle Fourche has one mental health counselor for every 2,551 residents.
So, ABC is looking for a location in Belle Fourche from which they could provide assessments to adults in their community. And Graveman said she wanted to check with the commission to see if they could point the organization in the direction of an available office space to rent at a “minimal cost” to gauged whether the community would be receptive of the potential services.
Although the commissioners didn’t have any potential space options off hand, Graveman asked the board to keep their request in mind should they hear of an opening that could work.
In terms of space needed, she said the group is hopeful to find space for one to two offices where the organization could offer services privately and safely to area adults, and possibly some juveniles.
“It was just something I’d like to put on your radar,” Graveman said. “Our hope is to expand here to provide services for adults in your community.”
