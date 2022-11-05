RAPID CITY — As the holidays draw near, so do families.
But what about children in the Northern Hills who don’t have a safe family home situation?
Enter Abbott House, an organization devoted to providing transformative therapeutic support services for the betterment of youth ages seven to 23 overcome obstacles posed by trauma, abuse, neglect, and behavioral disorders, and the doors it opens for these youth.
In an existence otherwise filled with darkness, Abbott House represents a beacon of light and support for those who have faced the unimaginable. And its mission is to provide premier services for youth and their families that make a lasting impact.
‘The Abbott House has been serving kids in South Dakota for 83 years, and we actually came to the Rapid City/Black Hills area in 2015, to actually locate a facility, or, a building, in Rapid City,” said Abbott House Development Director Virginia Wishard-Lambert. “But prior to that, we had been taking kids from the Rapid City area who needed some help in our psychiatric residential treatment program that’s located in Mitchell.”
Prior to 2015, Abbott House served about 45 children at any one time and about 45% of those kids came from Western South Dakota, primarily Rapid City, Spearfish, and Custer.
“In 2015, the Department of Social Services was struggling, because there were a lot of kids who needed a home and a place to go because their current home life or home situation wasn’t really a safe one, at least for that moment. And, so, they asked us if we’d open therapeutic foster homes in Rapid City,” Wishard-Lambert said.
Abbott House officials ended up purchasing two existing structures in Rapid City and converted them into therapeutic foster homes and since then, has built two more therapeutic foster homes with independent living apartments attached to them in Rapid City.
“A therapeutic foster home, I kind of call it an exceptional foster home, in a way. It’s a home where we hire a married couple to live in the home that we provide and there are six children that live with that set of parents who have been in foster care and just really don’t have a family to go back to or perhaps haven’t been successful in the traditional foster care environment,” Wishard Lambert said. “So they come to live with our family and a lot of them will live with us until they turn 18. There will be a few others who are adopted out, because there’s a family member or someone who has an interest in bringing them into their own family.”
In total, the Abbott House serves 24 children in its foster homes and eight young adults in its independent living apartments in Rapid City.
“Two of those foster homes are for girls, so there are 12 girls that we serve and then two of the foster homes serve boys. Then there is room for four young adult men in our independent living apartments and four young adult women,” Wishard-Lambert said.
Abbott House has foster care and independent living options available in Rapid City for youth and young adults.
“We’re always looking for volunteers to come alongside those children and help them out as they move through their high school and young adult years transitioning into being an independent young adult,” Wishard-Lambert said.
Abbott House helped one young man make that transition.
“We had a young adult man that joined us in our independent living program and he is now living on his own and has a daughter and a partner,” Wishard Lambert said. “He works for a business and on the side, after he gets off work, he’s starting his own business.”
Another success story surrounds a young adult who came to the Abbott House and ended up helping in many ways to get the therapeutic foster home up and running.
“In 2013, this young lady had come to the Abbott House in Mitchell and she was asked to write a letter to God during one of her therapy sessions and she wrote a letter that basically said, ‘Dear God, I want a home and a family. It would be great to know them, but if I don’t, that’s OK. I really want someone that’ll love me and that I can love back. Thank you, Cherokee,’” Wishard-Lambert recalled.
Cherokee was in the Abbott House residential treatment center and then moved to a therapeutic foster home in Mitchell, where she graduated from high school and went on to graduate from Mitchell Technical College and eventually became a supervisor at Abbott House. Today, Cherokee works for a similar program to Abbott House in Sioux Falls and is planning to get married soon.
“We have several stories like that. She was the first girl to move into our new therapeutic foster homes in Mitchell in 2013, when we started expanding into the foster home programming,” Wishard-Lambert said. “So she wrote the letter and got to be one of the first students to move in there, so that was very cool for her. We knew it was something we needed to do before that point. Kids would often come to our residential treatment program because they suffered some sort of trauma, abuse or neglect, and then, they would be there for three or more years, because there really wasn’t anyplace for them to go. There was no family who would take a young lady who had some other types of either emotional or physical evaluations that made them much harder to bring into their home environment and especially if they had children of their own … so kids were often getting stuck in programs like ours. So that was really much of the reason for starting the foster home program.”
The program is called Bridges by Abbott House.
“It really is the bridge for them to transition, hopefully, from a treatment program into more typical family living and living within their community, going to public school, that sort of thing,” Wishard-Lambert said. “And, then, the next step is really the transition from the foster home to living independently in our independent living apartments. It’s a great program for kids that have had a lot of challenges in life. It gives them a great opportunity to seize the moment and be very successful if that’s what they choose to do.”
An informational event held at the Deadwood Elks Lodge recently let participants know that the Abbott House is always looking for opportunities to fill gaps in services and was educational in nature.
“To let people know that we are in the Black Hills area. Also to let people know that a lot of times we’re contacted by private individuals who are looking, need help with a child that’s in their care for one reason or another,” Wishard-Lambert said. “Either a child that’s experienced some trauma or abuse and sometimes, families that, perhaps, have had something happen within their family that causes a child to experience some trauma or families that have an adopted child that are needing some extra support.
“We love the community of Deadwood. We have some kids right now that are from that area, so we try to keep kids as close to home as we can,” Wishard-Lambert said. “If they have family available that are safe and they can maintain a relationship, that’s the best thing for children and really, that’s our focus is doing what’s best for kids.”
For more information on the Abbott House, please call Virginia Wishard-Lambert at (605) 996-2486 Extension 120.
