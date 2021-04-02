A real shot in the arm

SPEARFISH — As part of Sen. John Thune’s western South Dakota tour Wednesday, he stopped by the Monument Health vaccine clinics in Sturgis and Spearfish.
In Spearfish, Monument Health rented a building at 611 Dahl Rd. and transformed it into a vaccine clinic.
Carrie Donovan, the supervisor of safety and quality services in the Spearfish Market for Monument Health, said the clinic distributes 150-200 vaccines each day.
Since Dec. 22, the staff has given about 6,800 shots in arms of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She said occasionally, the clinic does receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
They do not received the Pfizer vaccine as it requires ultra-cold freezers to store it.
She said aside from sore arms and other mild symptoms she has not heard of anyone locally having adverse side effects from receiving the vaccine.
“I know there is some hesitancy out there, but what I would tell people is that the data, the science, the research of the vaccine, the efficacy of it is being proven every day by the people who get the vaccine,” Thune said encouraging people to get vaccinated. “Got the second shot, I actually reacted to the second shot and got a lot of the symptoms. But if we want to get back to normal, if we want to get this thing in the rearview mirror, getting as many people vaccinated as possible is the way to do that. It is a game changer. Once you get the vaccine you have a lot more confidence to resume normal activities.”
