SPEARFISH — The Young Well, which has been shut down since Memorial Day weekend, will soon be back up and running, according to an update by Spearfish Public Works Assistant Director Adam McMahon.
“All of the parts that we were waiting are finally in, or will be in this week,” McMahon said during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The contractor from Taylor Drilling Company out of Rapid City, the company that initially installed the well, is scheduled to pull the old well pump early next week to determine what repairs will need to be made.
“Two weeks later, they’ll plan on coming back to install the new pump after all other repairs are completed,” McMahon added.
In August, McMahon said water usage reached 116 million gallons despite the well being down.
“That’s a testament to the voluntary water restrictions, those that did their part in the community to help with that, and then also the city staff with the water and sewer department,” he said. “It was a lot of time and effort put in on their part to make sure that we were able to keep up with tall he water demands in town.”
Spearfish Mayor John Senden commended the efforts of the city staff as well as the residents who willingly limited their water use throughout the summer, which kept city officials from needing to initiate any mandatory citywide water restrictions.
“I’m glad that we didn’t had any further problems with wells, we didn’t need that this summer,” he said. “Good job to everyone.”
