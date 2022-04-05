A place to be comfortable, energized

LEAD — High quality, locally-sourced ingredients for freshly made recipes that can be enjoyed in a colorful and comfortable atmosphere is what will characterize Stardust Bistro and Lounge.
Lead’s newest bistro is expected to officially open its doors at 32 Baltimore St. on April 16, with limited hours of Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Extended hours will start June 1. Owners Brian Cox and Ashley Forester say customers should expect a wide assortment of plant-based recipes, as well high-quality, grass fed, no hormone added meat products. While the menu will include some staples such as homemade buttered noodles and sliders, most of it will change based on seasonal produce selections from local farms.
“We want to keep those fresh ingredients in stock, so that we can play with the menu a little bit,” Forester said. “This will be somewhere you can come in and you want to stay. It’s not going to be so much table service. You can pick up your food at the counter. But you can sit and stay for as long as you want. The couches are really soft and you sink into them. The food, we don’t want you walking away feeling heavy and like you need a nap. We want you to feel good and energized. That’s the goal. We want you to feel energized after you leave here, inspired and motivated.”
In addition to having beer and wine selections, Forester and Cox said the bistro and lounge will also feature a wide assortment of non-alcoholic cocktail drinks, kombucha, and an assortment of teas and tea-sets for parties.
“We do have the tea sets so if you want to come in with a group, you can get the whole set for high tea time,” Forester said.
Forester and Cox said opening the bistro in Lead is a dream come true for them. The couple moved here from Texas a few years ago. Both of them enjoy cooking, music and artwork, and they’re looking forward to combining all of their passions to create a life-giving atmosphere for their customers.
“We both love making people feel good with the things they are putting into their body, whether it’s visual or food or anything like that,” Cox said, adding that they are very thankful for the building that is the perfect space for their venture. “We wanted space for art and where we could host events.”
Forester said the pair have been collectively involved in education for nearly 20 years, but they were looking for a change. The bistro, she said, will provide an opportunity to serve people in a different way.
“(We want to) connect with people and make some type of difference, just leaving the world a little better than we found it,” she said. “We feel like this is that space where the community can come in and connect. There is something here for everybody.”
