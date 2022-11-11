SPEARFISH – Lauren Harris is no stranger to military history, or writing about military history, but when she heard the story of Kenny Higashi, a Spearfish veteran, she knew she’d stumbled onto something special.
“It’s a really important thing to share with the kids, plus introducing them to the Japanese American veterans, that kids don’t realize what has been done for them,” Harris said. “We just don’t think about it. We take our freedoms for granted.”
Harris grew up in a military family, moving around the country before settling, for a time, in the Black Hills.
“I really got very interested in history in general, especially about our country. Then I taught fifth grade for a while, then I home-schooled my own kids, so I got really interested in teaching kids about the history of our country,” she said.
While working as a freelance journalist in the Black Hills, Harris was also working on her first book, “The Plum Neighbor,” based on her family’s past experience with the Japanese American Internment Act of 1942. While researching that time period, her path crossed that of Higashi, a Japanese American World War II veteran who grew up, and still lived in Spearfish.
“Something I learned from being in journalism, the best way to know about something is to find someone who was actually there,” she said.
As Harris spent time talking with Higashi, she learned a lot about his life, and the time he spent in the Army. She was so enamored with this story, that she decided to publish another book, “A Place for Harvest: The Story of Kenny Higashi.”
“The Higashi’s were living the American dream. The community in Spearfish was very loyal to our country, but loyal to one another because of what they had in common,” she said. “And I think that that just resonates with people today.”
The Higashis were prominent farmers and business owners in Spearfish, well known for their contributions and commitment to the community. So when the government started rounding up Japanese families and shipping them to internment camps, Spearfish residents had other thoughts.
“When they were told … that they would (potentially) have to go the camps, the town said, ‘no, you can’t take them from us. They’re a part of us, we’re a community. They’re part of our community, and we will not let you take them away from us,’” Harris said.
Not only that, but Harris’ research showed that when South Dakota was approached by the federal government to host an internment camp, the idea was dismissed outright.
“The governor, at the time, said, ‘no,’” she said. “He did not believe that the people of South Dakota would be supportive of having (an internment) camp for American citizens in their state.”
Even with the community’s support, the looming threat of internment still hung over the Higashis. Harris said that one day after returning home from work, Higashi found two men in uniform waiting at his house.
His father had passed away, leaving him and his older brother to take care of the family farm along with their mother and two younger sisters.
“The two men in uniform said that they were supposed to tell the family that they had to go to the camps but they would make a deal with the family,” Harris explained. “First they took their radio and their shotgun, and then they said one of the brothers could stay with the mother and the girls and run the farm and manage the family business, but the other brother would have to enlist in the Army and go fight for the United States.”
Higashi volunteered to go fight.
“He felt like his brother had more skills to help his mom and the girls, so he thought his brother should stay, and he would go,” Harris said.
In 1942, Higashi entered the Army and was assigned to the 100th Infantry Battalion, which was comprised of 1,400-second generation Japanese men born in the U.S. On Feb. 1, 1943, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team was activated within the 100th Battalion, as a squad of commandos who specialized in hard-won battles. The 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regimental Combat Team, was known as the “Go for Broke” battalion for its reputation for going all in on missions.
In 1944, Higashi participated in the rescue of the “lost battalion,” which had been trapped by German forces in the Vosges Mountains in Eastern France.
“For five days our military tried to rescue a group of soldiers that got trapped, there were a little over 200 of them that were trapped up there,” Harris said. “The Nazi’s had positioned themselves so that anybody who moved they could see them, and they could shoot at them, so nobody could get in to rescue these guys.”
Higashi’s battalion suffered 800 casualties, but succeeded in their rescue of 211 of the 275 men who had been trapped.
Higashi was wounded in April 1945 during a battle to take a Nazi fortress in the Italian Alps.
“The allies had been pounding away at this fortress for five months. Early in the morning on April, 5, 1945, the 100th/442nd came in and began the battle, and they were able to take the fortress in 32 minutes,” Harris said.
Unfortunately, Higashi, who was leading a group of soldiers as their sergeant, was shot through both knees during the melee.
“He told me he didn’t want to bother (the medics) with his knees, so he decided to crawl back to base camp, which was just about a mile,” Harris said. “And by the time he got out of hospital from the knee injuries, the war was over.”
Although Higashi’s story is full of experiences, the likes of which would fit in any Hollywood blockbuster movie, Harris’s book focuses more on the aspects of his life that can connect kids today with an extraordinary local hero.
“I wanted to show that somebody who lived 80 years, 100 years ago is relatable to kids today,” Harris said. “We do have the same interests. We do have the same common goals in life, and the outcome of our actions really does matter.”
Growing up on a farm in Spearfish taught Higashi several skills, which he took with him during his time in the Army. Some of which, many kids in South Dakota can relate to today.
In one story shared by Harris, Higashi explained how he kept his fellow soldiers well fed by catching fish without a pole.
“That’s called ‘noodling,’ it’s a technique where they lay on the side of the bank and stick their fingers in and wiggle them like worms and the fish come and nibble them,” Harris said.
Even Higashi’s rise in rank to sergeant, he credited to his rural upbringing.
“He told me it was because he knew how to cut sod,” Harris said. “That prairie grass is pretty stubborn, but he learned the right way to do it from his dad … so when they were getting into some of these areas of battle, they were digging these foxholes, they’d get rained on, they’d sink in, they’d get all muddy, they’d collapse, so he went out and cut some sod and started lining his foxholes with sod. And some of the other guys said, ‘hey, we wanna learn how to do that.’”
So Higashi started teaching his fellow soldiers how to cut tall, tough grass and stabilize their foxholes.
“His quiet leadership without bringing attention to himself, and just the practical aspect of it, attracted the attention of the top brass and that’s how he got promoted,” Harris said.
Higashi travelled the world while in the Army, but never lost his love for the Black Hills and Spearfish in particular.
“He said, ‘the favorite thing I saw was coming down the hill on Colorado Boulevard into Spearfish after the war.’” Harris said. “That was his favorite place in the whole world.”
Harris said her book, honoring Higashi’s life has helped to bring not only education about a particular segment of Black Hills history to light, but an under represented facet about World War II history as well.
“I believe the reception has been really good, because people are surprised for one to know this aspect of their history,” she said. “And their pleased because it really is an American story, through and through.”
Higashi continued to serve the community by working at the Spearfish post office for 30 years before retiring as the postmaster. He and his wife married in 1979 and raised five children in the community.
In 2019, Higashi was awarded the French Medal of Honor in a special ceremony.
“They sent the ambassador from France out from Chicago to Spearfish to present him with this French Medal of Honor,” Harris explained. “At the same time the Army sent out a general to come present Kenny with medals that he had earned from the U.S. Army. And he actually did not know about some of the medals that had earned because there were so many.”
For his service, Higashi was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Medal with three Bronze Battle Stars, the WWII Victory Medal, the Distinguished Unit Badge with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, the Combat Infantryman Badge, The honorable service lapel button-WWII, the Sharpshooter Qualification Badge, two Overseas Service Bars. He also received the United States Congressional Gold Medal.
Higashi passed away in November 2021, shortly before his 100th birthday.
With all of the lessons he took into the military with him from growing up in Spearfish, Harris said he also brought at least one lesson back with him.
“’Go for broke,’ is a gambling term for basically throw it all on the table, it’s all or nothing. And that really characterized what they were like, that was their approach to the war,” Harris said. “(Kenny) had a reputation of being a really good poker player.”
For more information about Harris, her books, or to contact her about presenting her research, visit https://linktr.ee/laurenrharrisauthor.
