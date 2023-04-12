A night of Ukrainian folk music at the Matthews .jpg
Ukrainian ensemble Gerdan will present a night of folk music at the Matthews Opera House on April 18, sharing the story of the freedom-loving people of Ukraine through their melodies. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — Join the Matthews Opera House at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 for a night of music that will transport you to the beautiful, vibrant country of Ukraine. “Gerdan - Kaleidoscope of World Music” is a four-piece ensemble founded by Ukrainian duo Solomia Gorokhivska and Andrei Pidkivka. Musicians of Gerdan bring the fire and the edge of melodic ideas and rhythms that capture the listener.

Audiences will be mesmerized by traditional Ukrainian music. “This is special opportunity for the Matthews,” says executive director Darren Granaas. “We are very excited to have these talented artists in our midst including Andrei Pidkivika playing ethnic flutes, Richard Miller on guitar, and Mark Bergman on the double bass. Solomiya Gorokiska will play the violin as well as adding vocals to the music.”

