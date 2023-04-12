SPEARFISH — Join the Matthews Opera House at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 for a night of music that will transport you to the beautiful, vibrant country of Ukraine. “Gerdan - Kaleidoscope of World Music” is a four-piece ensemble founded by Ukrainian duo Solomia Gorokhivska and Andrei Pidkivka. Musicians of Gerdan bring the fire and the edge of melodic ideas and rhythms that capture the listener.
Audiences will be mesmerized by traditional Ukrainian music. “This is special opportunity for the Matthews,” says executive director Darren Granaas. “We are very excited to have these talented artists in our midst including Andrei Pidkivika playing ethnic flutes, Richard Miller on guitar, and Mark Bergman on the double bass. Solomiya Gorokiska will play the violin as well as adding vocals to the music.”
The concert offers a sampling of Ukrainian folk music including Gerdan’s original arrangements of the songs and instrumental music from different regions of Ukraine. Through their music, Gerdan’s musicians tell the story of freedom-loving Ukrainian people.
The ensemble is named after Gerdan, a multi-colored, intricately woven beaded necklace from the Carpathian Mountains in Ukraine. Like this dazzling and exquisite necklace of different colors and shapes, musicians create original arrangements of traditional Ukrainian folk melodies and rhythms that reflect their passion for blending the old with the new in a style that is fresh, lively, and beautiful. The exclusive collection of authentic Ukrainian flutes in combination with other traditional and modern instruments creates an unforgettable musical experience. Gerdan’s musicians have been acknowledged for their technique and exquisite musical presentations performing an exciting Eastern European music repertoire. They reveal their passion for traditional music in their artistic expression to build cultural bridges in time and distance.
