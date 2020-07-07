A moment with Teddy and Abe

MOUNT RUSHMORE — As part of the Mount Rushmore Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration Friday, re-enators portraying Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt meandered amongst the crowd to glad hand and pose for pictures before giving a rousing rendition of speeches comprised from the wise word of the two American icons.
“What better place to celebrate our birthday than the Black Hills of South Dakota,” said Gib Young, who played Roosevelt.
The two actors said they had been practitioners of political reenactments for decades, and all over the country. And they both feel a strong connection to the men they portray.
“I did the first performance as Lincoln in 1976 for the national bicentennial, and if I live so long, I’ll make it to 250 years,” said Fritz Klien, who played Lincoln. “Lincoln was considered the last of the enlightened presidents in that he so completely embraced the ideals of the framers, and so do I.”
Young added that both actors appreciate being able to share their special gift with other people who have an appreciation for American history.
“To be here with people who have a sense of history, and patriotism, and America, that’s the best,” he said.
