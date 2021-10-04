A message from our local legislators on National Newspaper Week

OPINION — I believe the local newspaper gives a voice and a platform for the community. A good local journalist can understand what the important issues of the community are and is able to articulate them in a trustworthy factual manner that keeps the public informed. The local paper becomes the principal way local issues are addressed and discussed.
In the day of fast food and even faster social media, we sometimes overlook the simple truth of “actual news” as it relates to our own hometown or community. The local paper gives us that tangible tread of “news”. It truly is the official archive of local historical events and public notice, what trades and professions are offered and the things that are truly important in our day-to-day lives.
The local paper shares our happy news and our sad. It highlights our accomplishments and is critical of our failures.
Kirk Chaffee
