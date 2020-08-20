A-maize-ing

BELLE FOURCHE — It’s sweet corn season in the area, and what better way to celebrate the savory veggie than with a festival devoted solely to it.
That’s right, the inaugural Sweet Corn Festival will be held Friday and Saturday in Belle Fourche.
“We’re very excited about this, our first opportunity to create an event that we think will be appealing to a lot of people,” said Kristi Thielen, a member of the Boost Belle Committee, which is hosting the event. “We really hope that you will come; we want this to be a fun event for our community and also to bring people from other areas to our community
Friday’s events, held from 6-9 p.m. will be held at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center.
Events include cornhole, of course, and other games, corn crafts, and art projects. Music will be provided by Chelsey D and Company. Food and drink vendors will be on hand.
The fun continues on Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. The events, including corn cooking and eating contests and bed races, will be held downtown on State Street.
The Belle Fourche City Council Monday declared Friday and Saturday as the Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival Celebration.
“The Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival will provide local and area people with the chance to enjoy music, food, and activities for the whole family in celebration of the end of the summer and its summer produce,” Landphere said. “Events that create community solidarity during the challenges of the pandemic are so crucial to everyone’s morale.”
And as such, the city is providing 600 ears of corn for the corn-cooking contest.
As of Wednesday, seven teams were entered in the contest.
