A look at primary race candidates’ finances

NORTHERN HILLS – With a packed primary ballot, much discussion has been circulating around campaign finances and what candidates received funds from who and where.
The Black Hills Pioneer compiled a broad, point-by-point breakdown for each candidate in our coverage area, according to their Campaign Finance Disclosure Report as they were filled with the South Dakota Secretary of State as of June 2.
District 28B House
Neal Pinnow reported a total of $15,000 raised during his run for District 28B House.
Twenty-three contributions came from in-state individual donations, totaling $7,300.
Unitemized individuals contributed $1,550.
Two contributions were made by in-state candidate committees totaling $1,200.
In a supplemental document, 10 contributions made by in-state Political Action Committees (PACs) were listed, totaling $4,200.
Pinnow’s campaign finance disclosure report also showed $750 contributed directly by entities, however, there was an additional $950 in contributions listed on the supplemental document, which did not count towards the $15,000 total.
Five in-state entities contributed $1,530 worth of goods and service, which is not counted towards campaign income.
Pinnow’s campaign spent $12,578.05, leaving him with an ending balance of $2,421.95.
Thomas Brunner reported $3,000 raised during his run for District 28B House.
Dayle Hammock contributed $500.
Unitemized individuals contributed $200.
Three in-state PACs contributed a total of $2,300.
Brunner spent no money on his campaign, leaving him with an ending balance of $3,000.
District 29 Senate
Beka Zerbst
– No financial contributions or expenditures registered with the Secretary of State for the 2022 election
John Carley reported $25,200 raised during his run for District 29 Senate.
Four contributions were made by in-state donors, totaling $20,600, with Carley contributing $10,400 himself, and Anj Carley contributing $10,000.
Two out-of-state contributors donated a total of $4,600, including Linda Carley Nielsen – listed as “family” – who contributed $3,600.
Carley spent $21,185.93 on the campaign, leaving him with an ending balance of $4,014.07
Dean Wink reported $23,000 raised during his run for District 29 Senate.
Four in-state individuals contributed a total of $13,650, including Wink, who contributed $13,000
Unitemized individuals contributed $300.
14 in-state PACs contributed a total of $8,350.
Well PAC from Des Moines, Iowa, contributed $300.
Two in-state entities contributed a total of $400.
Wink had a remaining balance of $3,330 from previous campaigns.
Wink spent $22,683 on his 2022 campaign, leaving him with and ending balance of $3,647.
District 29 House
Gary Cammack reported $11,700.81 raised during his run for District 29 House.
Two in-state individuals contributed a total of $500.
Two in-state entities contributed a total of $200.
Rapid City, Pierre, and Eastern Railroad from Rochester, N.Y., contributed $1,000.
Twenty in-state PACs contributed a total of $9,500.
Two out-of-state PACs contributed a total of $500.
Cammack also, gained $0.81 in interest from Wells Fargo Bank.
Cammack had a remaining balance of $33,164.64 from previous campaigns.
Cammack spent $13,969.64 on his 2022 campaign, leaving him with a remaining balance of $30,895.81.
Kathy Rice reported $7,705 raised during her run for District 29 House.
Three in-state individuals contributed a total of $7,025, including Rice contributing $5,875 herself.
Liberty Tree PAC, which is run by Scott Odenbach, contributed $500.
Unitemized individuals contributed $180.
Rice spent $7,638.39 on the campaign, leaving her with an ending balance of $66.61
Kirk Chaffee reported $11,450 raised for his run for District 29 House.
Two in-state individuals contributed a total of $400.
Unitemized individuals contributed of $150.
Five in-state entities contributed a total of $1,750.
Eighteen in-state PACs contributed a total of $8,350.
Two out-of-state PACs contributed a total of $550.
Anderson for House, an in-state candidate committee, contributed $250.
Chaffee had a remaining balance of $6,087.69 from previous campaigns.
Chaffee spent $5,068.06 on his 2022 campaign, leaving him with an ending balance of $12,469.63.
District 31 Senate
Randy Deibert reported $12,225 raised for his run for District 31 Senate.
Eleven in-state individuals contributed a total of $2,175, including Deibert, who contributed $975 of his own money to the campaign.
“Christy or Jim Neiman” from Hulett, Wyo., was the only out-of-state individual to contribute, with a $1,000 donation.
Three in-state entities contributed a total of $1,600.
Eight in-state PACs contributed a total of $5,950.
Two contributions were made by in-state candidate committees for a total of $1,500.
Deibert spent $8,559.47, leaving him with an ending balance of $3,665.53.
Ron Moeller reported $10,768.22 raised for his run for District 31 Senate.
Ten in-state individuals contributed a total of $2,931, including $1,000 from Moeller himself, $1,000 from Gabrielle Moeller.
Twenty-four out-of-state individuals contributed a total of $5,440 including $100 from Hans Moeller.
Unitemized individuals contributed a total of $1,141.62.
Three in-state entities contributed a total of $555.60.
Autoreviewbuilder.com from Marriottville, Md., contributed $200.
Liberty Tree PAC contributed $500.
Quik Signs donated $30 worth of goods or services, which are not counted towards campaign income.
Moeller spent $9,457.03 on his campaign, leaving him with an ending balance of $1,311.19.
District 31 House
Mary Fitzgerald reported $9,236 raised for her run for District 31 House.
Nine in-state individuals contributed a total of $1,140.
Jim and Christi Neiman from Hulett, Wyo., contributed $1,000.
Unitemized individuals contributed $996.
A loan in Fitzgerald’s name was contributed in the amount of $3,500.
Nbs in Belle Fourche contributed $100.
Four in-state PACs contributed a total of $1,950.
Three in-state candidate committees contributed a total of $550.
Fitzgerald had a remaining balance of $771.56 from previous campaigns.
Fitzgerald spent $4,760.88 on her 2022 campaign, leaving her with an ending balance of $5,246.68.
Scott Odenbach reported $12,415.71 raised for his run for District 31 House.
Fourteen in-state individuals contributed a total of $1,0715.71, including $5,000 contributed by James and Sally Odenbach.
In a supplemental filling, Odenbach reported Jason Glodt from Pierre contributed $500; however, that was not counted towards his summary of income and expenditures.
Two out-of-state individuals contributed a total of $450.
Two in-state PACs contributed a total of $1,250.
In another supplemental filling, Odenbach reported $900 in goods and services, which are not counted towards campaign income.
Odenbach had $6,762.74 remaining from previous campaigns.
Odenbach spent $10,947.78 on his 2022 campaign, leaving him with an ending balance of $8,230.67.
Mistie Caldwell reported $8,200 raised during her run for District 31 House.
Three in-state individuals contributed a total of $1,500.
Unitemized individuals contributed $350.
Five in-state PACs contributed a total of $2,850.
Four in-state candidate committee’s contributed a total of $3,500.
Caldwell spent $5,008.50 on her campaign, leaving her with an ending balance of $3,191.50
Lawrence County Commission
None of the candidates – Brandon Flanagan, Richard Sleep, Michael Whalen, Eric Jennings, Delia Prezkuta, or Ashley Kurtenbach – have campaign finance disclosure reports filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
Butte County Register of Deeds
Neither Cynthia Lewis nor Julie Brunner have campaign finance disclosure reports filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
Butte County Commission District 1
None of the candidates – James Ager, Les Hermann, or Steven Clooten – have campaign finance disclosure reports filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
Butte County Commission District 3
Neither Frank Walton nor Troy Shockey have campaign finance disclosure reports filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
Meade County Treasurer
Neither Robin Lynn Shrake nor Robin Korth have campaign finance disclosure reports filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
Meade County Sheriff
Neither Ron Merwin nor Pat West have campaign finance disclosure reports filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
Meade County Commission District 1
Neither Gary Deering nor Glen Haines have campaign finance disclosure reports filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
Meade School Board
None of the candidates – John Nachtigall, Lee Spring, Sandy Cass, Justin Jutting, or Kami Wolf-Perli – have campaign finance disclosure reports filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
