A leader to many

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Superintendent Association (SDSA) Executive Board this week announced that Belle Fourche Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard was named the state’s 2022 Outstanding Superintendent.
“As Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Willard has been an advocate for students and the community of Belle Fourche,” a prepared statement about the announcement states. “He is a leader in Career and Technical Education not only for the students in Belle Fourche but as a model in partnership development across the state. Steve has been creative and innovative with financial planning to meet the unique needs of his community.”
Before Willard heard the good news, Belle Fourche School Board President Tammy Clem made the announcement during Monday’s school board meeting.
“Before we move on … I do have an announcement that I’d like to make,” she said, explaining that she’d recently received a phone call from SDSA president. “… honoring our superintendent as the Superintendent of the Year.”
Willard later told the Pioneer that he was surprised and humbled by the recognition. Although he was aware that he’d been nominated by Mark Naugle, superintendent of the Custer School District, and Blake Gardner, superintendent of the Hill City School District, Willard said he wasn’t expecting to be awarded the recognition.
Over the last few days, Willard said he’s gotten several congratulatory phone calls and emails from friends and collogues.
“(The emails said) ‘Good job,’ ‘well-deserved,’” he said. “I’m not used to that, so it’s really nice.”
After growing up on a dairy farm north of Watertown, Willard taught career and technical education (CTE) for 20 years before moving to Belle Fourche. Then, in 2000, he and his family moved to Belle Fourche where Willard had gotten a position as the high school’s principal. He went on to become the district’s superintendent in 2008.
The long-time educator said he has always had a passion for coaching and positively impacting youth.
Willard said that when he and his wife of nearly 46 years, Mary Lou, lived in Murdo prior to their move to Belle Fourche, his wife operated a daycare out of their home. And although he worked as an educator by day, Willard said he was happy to come home to a houseful of children after work.
“We have always wanted to have kids around and try to give them a good start in the right direction,” he said.
The couple has six children together and are expecting their 14th grandchild next month.
With nearly 20 years’ experience teaching CTE courses, Willard has a particular appreciation for the opportunities technical education can offer students. He said that all too often students graduate high school with little direction or understanding of what field they might be personally suited for.
Offering CTE opportunities throughout high school allows students to get a taste of technical education skills such as welding and construction, granting them the chance to see what they may or may not be suited for. And that can save them time and money for the students down the line, Willard said.
“It’s a good way for them to find out what they can and can’t do,” he said.
Willard has coached an array of sports and skills over the years.
“Giving kids opportunities to be successful, that’s a huge part of what drives me in my life,” he said. “Everybody’s got a potential. You just have to have the interest to help them find out what that potential is.”
“I used to tell my kids (who he taught) in Murdo that I was an opportunity merchant,” Willard said. “That I would give them opportunities and it was up to them to make the most of it.”
In August 2020, Willard became one of nine members on the first-ever Western Dakota Technical College Board of Trustees, the only technical college serving the West River region.
Willard was one of three South Dakota educators appointed in March 2021 by Gov. Kristi Noem to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards.
Last year, the SDSA executive board named Willard the 2021 Innovator of the Year. A prepared statement by the association at that time stated that Willard earned the title as he has championed for career and technical education, lead the district’s launch of an alternative calendar focused on remediation and enrichment programs, and authored two grants supporting more than $1 million in innovative after school care.
Although the long-time educator has a full plate of responsibilities related to being superintendent, Willard said that his passion for meaningful education and the betterment of the community he calls home drives him to dedicate more of his time to fulfill his vision.
But he said he couldn’t do it alone.
“This is an award for one person, but it takes a lot of people to (be successful),” Willard said.
Although Willard said his list of local and state-wide supporters is vast, he particularly offered thanks to his collogues, the school board, the SDSA board, and the community.
“The community of Belle Fourche is outstanding,” he said.
Voices within the district
A handful of those who work with Willard provided the Pioneer with expressions of gratitude, appreciation, and offering experiences which highlight the context for which the award is well deserved.
Tammy Clem, president of the Belle Fourche School Board, expressed appreciation for Willard and his service to area students, on behalf of the school board.
“Dr. Willard has admirably served as an advocate for the Belle Fourche community and the children and families that live within it,” she said, adding that Willard’s leadership and vision for the future played a significant role in the district’s construction of the CTE building, setting a precedence for the area with the aim of enhancing the entire community. “His dedication in service of our community, combined with his many accomplishments throughout the years, have fortified his role in Belle Fourche as a mentor to many.”
Karen Schlekeway, the district-wide librarian, said Willard hired her to teach English at the high school sometime around 2007-2008. Since that time, she said he’s served as a source of support and inspiration for her.
“He has always believed in me, even when I may not have been very confident in myself,” she said. “He has been supportive of me through the years in both the classroom and the library, but I have to say his recent action has me the most impressed.”
Last fall, Schlekeway said Willard met with the Youth Leadership Team students at the high school and inquired about the school’s culture.
“… and he really listened to them,” she said. “They came out of that meeting feeling validated and supported by their administration. They felt that their voices mattered. He went a step further and he followed through with some of their suggestions in order to meet the needs of all our students in the high school. He really has a big, kind heart and truly cares about the students who are in his school district. Dr. Willard is a most-deserving recipient of this award.”
Jeff Caldwell, the high school counselor, said he began work at the district together in 2000.
“I was a first-time school counselor, he was a first-time principal, and we walked in the Belle Fourche High School doors together,” Caldwell said. “While I appreciate so many things about Mr. Willard, some of the things I value most of him as a true leader are his commitment to the students, their families, his fellow administrators, the teachers, and all of the staff. He leads by example and has taught me so many things over the past 22 years.”
Caleb Case, special education director, echoed others’ supportive sentiments and said Willard is well-versed in thinking outside the box for the betterment of the district and its children.
“Dr. Willard strives to be a servant leader and to give those around him the support they need to be successful in their positions,” he said. “He ensures that people know they are heard when they bring an issue to his attention. He does a great job examining challenges from multiple perspectives, but always focusses on what is best for children.”
Dr. Julie Hatling, elementary principal, said that Willard is deserving of the honor for countless reasons.
“He has taken the time to understand what our students and community need, and he has pursued his vision for responding to those needs,” she said. “As a district leader, Dr. Willard encourages teachers and administrators to pursue initiatives or goals within each building that meet the needs of our students. He excels at knowing staff members as individuals, and always makes time to listen and offer guidance and support. He truly cares about all the people he serves, and we are blessed to have him in Belle Fourche as a caring community member, a parent, a grandparent, and a school district leader.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.