SPEARFISH — The fall is typically a drier time of the year for the Black Hills, and this fall is shaping up to be warmer and drier yet.
The Black Hills National Forest is reporting high fire danger in the Northern and Central Hills and very high fire danger in the Southern Hills.
Meanwhile, officials with the National Weather Service in Rapid City are seeing La Niña conditions.
“Through the rest of August we’re looking for warmer and drier conditions than average,” said Melissa Smith, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City.
Nationally, she said, the Climate Predication Center is calling for warmer and wetter than average conditions through October.
“I’m not sure that wetter is going to pan out for this area,” she said.
Precipitation outlooks, due to be released Thursday, will help give a better outlook, and in October, forecasters will receive a more accurate look at winter conditions.
The overall weather pattern, as we get into fall and winter, we can get a better idea in September.
Currently, there is a 60% chance that a La Niña will form.
During La Niña, colder water temperatures are measured along the Western Pacific equator.
“It changes the way the storm patters develop,” Smith said. “When we get into a La Niña we see a lot warmer and drier conditions for the fall. But in the winter we can see drier and colder conditions.”
During El Nino conditions, more warm water is seen in the Western Pacific leading to more storms.
“Usually more moisture comes up to our area,” she said.
Which is what we’ve experienced in the Northern Hills for the past two winters.
Those conditions really ended in March, and since then the area has seen less moisture than average.
“Precipitation for the Lead-Deadwood area is at 17. 4 inches. The area averages 19 inches by this time of year.
In Spearfish, 12.4 inches of moisture has fallen for the year, down from 14.25 inches on average.
In Sturgis, 11.5 inches has fallen, down from the average of 15.5 inches.
In Belle Fourche, 11.7 inches of moisture has been recorded this year. That’s down from 11.5 inches on average.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.