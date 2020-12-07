SIOUX FALLS — While this war hero’s dogfight occurred in the wild blue yonder, at 95, Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams, (retired) is firmly grounded in the details surrounding the event and his memory is anything but clouded.
Wednesday, in a live interview on South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s Old Guys and Their Airplanes conducted by host John Mollison, Williams recalled a Korean War battle for his life that up until now has left him an unsung hero.
Williams, a native of Wilmot, S.D., prior to entering World War II service in 1942, received the Silver Star for action that took place on Nov. 18, 1952 when Williams, flying a F9F-5 Panther shot down four Soviet MiG-15s in a matter of 38 minutes.
The dogfight was one of, if not the, longest duration dogfights in American history.
Likened to the story of David and Goliath, Williams originally faced seven Russian-flown MiG-15 fighter planes and single-handedly downed at least four, flying a distinctly inferior aircraft.
“I was in their threat area, but when I broke up, I thought they might be going home, getting ready to land or something,” Williams recalled. “So when they came in all visibly shooting, it was a surprise. I immediately maneuvered, got in good position for a short burst and shot down number four.”
Then, Williams focused on the three remaining planes as they prepared to re-attack.
“I prepared to fight, checking my gun sight, testing the guns and I didn’t have any instructions about what to do, but I told them, it’s seven MiG-15s, as they approached, turned around right over me and headed back to the direction they came from and they said, ‘Do not engage.’ So there were my instructions, I guess, but I said, ‘We are engaged. There’s no way I can duck out safely at this point. They are there, and I’m going to have to handle the situation.’”
In the meantime, the MiG-15s were swirling about him.
“The lead aircraft started firing at me very soon after I moved over to track them,” Williams said.
The Soviets continued to shoot at him.
“One of them made a mistake and he came on in, and he’s shooting at me like this and he kind of ducked underneath me and he made a turn and at my altitude, I was pretty close and I fired on him and a lot of pieces were coming off the airplane. He was hit severely and I had to maneuver hard to avoid hitting him.”
After firing one more “lucky shot” on another plane, Williams’ luck appeared to run out.
“I ran out of ammunition,” he said. “But he’s now smoking and just dropping out.”
Soon, another MiG-15 appeared.
“I’m straightened out a little too long. I make a nice target for him and he hits me with a 37mm round went right into the accessory section of the engine and really messed up my airplane,” Williams said, recalling he was now left with no hydraulics and no rudder, but his elevator was operational.
“I was having to use both hands on the stick,” he said. “I was just pulling back on the stick and shoving it forward like this, and he keeps shooting over the top of me and underneath me, and we both ended up in the clouds, and he pulled right up side of me, and I had my attentions to the condition of the airplane, and ‘should I eject?’ And, no, I’ve been surviving it too far from the task force for any rescue and my time of survivability in the conditions, with the cold water and so forth, I wouldn’t’ve made it. So I said, “Stick with it and see how it comes out.’”
With no ammunition left, Williams’ training and instinct kicked in.
“I was just dodging, going up and going down, as drastic as I could do it,” Williams said. “And it worked. I could see the bullets go under me and over me, but I cut into the clouds … it probably saved my life. The guy had done a lot of shooting from right on my tail before we got there. We started at 26,000 feet and the tops of the clouds were at 12,000.”
Because he was so low under the clouds, there was no means for assisting Williams at that time or to eject safely.
“So I’m stuck in the airplane,” he said. “My problem is, how do I get this back on the aircraft carrier? Two hands on the stick and all this time, I was at full throttle.”
It was a challenging journey to the ship and maneuvering to line up with the deck with most of his controls shot away.
“But I keep going at the ship, so I’m notifying the landing signal officer that I can’t line up. He said, ‘We’ll cut you for an early wire.’”
A challenge coming in at 170 knots.
“I was comin’ in hot, off-center, lookin’ bad, and the captain of the ship kicks it around and lines it up with me and bingo. I landed, catch the number three wire, just like it was meant to be,” Williams said. “Fifty years-plus have transpired and the story itself, the encounter, was out there, but the truth of the matter remained hidden until I was notified that it was no longer classified. So I told my wife. And she said, “Oh, Royce!”
Because Williams’ mission was an engagement with Soviet pilots it was classified Top Secret. Due to sensitivities with Korean War negotiations and a risk of accelerating the conflict with direct American to Russian combat, the incident was obfuscated and rendered Classified by U.S. military officials at the time.
Today there is an effort to upgrade Williams’ Silver Star award to the Medal of Honor.
Decades later the records are unsealed thanks to the dedicated work of U.S. Navy leaders led by Rear Admiral Doniphan Shelton.
Williams is a lifetime member of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society recognizes the power of his story as a way to inspire others that they too can overcome overwhelming odds and prevail beyond the need for personal fame.
“If you are attentive and purposefully doing something, you find the lead you need,” Williams said.
Mollison stated that Williams has led a charmed life, continuing his commitment and passion to his sworn cause, flying an estimated 130 combat missions in the Vietnam War, as well.
Williams said there is no denying that he, in fact, has led a charmed life.
“Well, if it gets down to that, I am religious,” Williams said. “Jesus Christ is my savior and I think He puts people on earth with a purpose. Evidently, I had one to serve. I gave it my best, no, I always thought I should do better, but, as good as I did, getting away with it.”
Williams went on to say that he believes his purpose is to be a disciple.
“People look up to older folks. Sometimes, if you’re smart enough, even to younger folks, but leaders,” he said. “And sometimes, in order to get their attention, I guess, something you have to do some unusual things, and maybe, maybe that’s what I was supposed to do. But, I don’t want to say like David and the Goliath, but certainly, David had the strength of God behind him to handle that situation. Goodness sakes, I was given an awfully good chance to die and I just did what I felt my purpose and training was for. And I think it was probably God-driven and protected. I’m certainly not that good. I haven’t said that before, but that’s it. I really feel blessed.”
