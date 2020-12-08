A close call

SPEARFISH — Fire crews responded to a smoke alarm call at the Piranha Salon located at 1011 N. main St. in Spearfish Friday night, which Fire Chief Travis Ladson said could have turned out to be a lot worse were it not for the vigilance of a nearby neighbor.
“Somebody next door, letting their dog out … heard smoke detectors going off and then thought they saw flames inside in one of the upstairs bedrooms,” Ladson said.
The neighbor alerted authorities and upon arrival, police confirmed that there was an open fire burning in one of the second floor massage rooms. Ladson said they were able to contact a key holder for the building, and found that a candle, which had been left burning in the room, caused the flames.
“We were 10-15 minutes from a structure fire,” he said. “We got there just in time, it was one of those close calls.”
Ladson said the unchecked candle had burned its wick completely down to the oil, which in turn was causing smoke to fill the room.
“That thing was so hot that we had to have gloves on to put the cap on and remove it from there,” he said.
Ladson said the incident is a good reminder to everyone of the importance of maintaining working smoke detectors and that left unattended, even the smallest of open flames can turn into a major disaster.
“Of course you’re never happy about a candle that’s been left burning, but y’know, things do happen,” he said. “We’re just very fortunate that those smoke detectors were working and somebody was outside to hear it. … Look at how that saved (the building). That would have been a structure fire later that night.”
