A Christmas Gift to Help Fight Hunger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The holiday season should be filled with feelings of gratitude, joy, and hope, but for too many families those positive feelings are replaced by dread and the thought of fulfilling the basic need of putting food on the table.
“The pandemic and farm crisis have brought devastating consequences to rural South Dakota and we wanted to make Christmas a little brighter for some of these families. We’ve partnered with Feeding South Dakota in the past and know how vital its mission is year-round, not just during the holidays.”, said Walter Panzirer, Trustee, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
To help bring joy back to the lives of those who struggle with hunger daily in South Dakota, the Helmsley Charitable Trust donated $25,000 which will be used to help procure and transport much needed food to be distributed through the Mobile Food Pantry Program across South Dakota. This program saw immense growth since the beginning of the pandemic, serving twice as many individuals and families in over 100 communities in nearly every county of South Dakota. The type of food distributed varies depending on what food is available, but generally include fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy, and other non-perishable food items. Each family receives approximately 50 pounds of food.
“We continue to be so blessed and amazed at the generosity shown to this organization from supporters who understand that food is critical to the health and well-being of all South Dakotans,” said Matt Gassen, CEO, Feeding South Dakota. “The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on our state leaving casualties of joblessness, hunger, and despair in its wake. This generous gift will provide 75,000 meals to those most in need of a hand-up this year, especially during this holiday season.”
Visit www.feedingsouthdakota.org/mobile to view a listing of all mobile food distributions in South Dakota.
Feeding South Dakota needs volunteers to sustain this critical program. Those who would like to volunteer can register and self-schedule at www.feedingsouthdakota.org/volunteer.
