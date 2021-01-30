A check up with Dr. Kurra

RAPID CITY — While positive case numbers of COVID-19 continue to fall in South Dakota and the state receives praise for it’s roll out of the vaccine, three “variants” of the virus, which are being tracked throughout the country, have medical professionals interested.
The Pioneer spoke with Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health to better understand these variants, what – if any – further danger they pose, and whether the long awaited vaccine is still effective against them.
Long story short: All the old rules still apply.
“It’s not a new virus,” Kurra said. “The Wuhan ancestral strain, the first strain that began in China (in 2019) and started spreading, that strain is the exact same strain we’re talking about when we say, ‘variant.’”
Kurra first explained that the term “variant” could cause some confusion as to what is actually occurring with this virus. As viruses spread from different population groups, they undergo minute changes to their physiology. These so called variations are so miniscule they barely register as a change at all.
“It makes minor variations in the protein that this virus makes and minor changes in how it appears, not enough to escape the vaccines that we have established,” he said.
These variations occur at the genetic level, researchers track them by studying the genetic sequence of the virus.
“Every (living thing) is made up of a genetic sequence, for us it’s our DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid), that’s what makes you who you are, that’s what makes me who I am. (The genetic sequence) for the virus is actually RNA (ribonucleic acid),” Kurra explained. “That sequence is the basis for all testing done in the world to this day.”
The term “coronavirus” applies to any RNA-based virus that can cause a variety of respiratory, gastrointestinal, and neurological diseases in humans and other animals. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) is a contagious and potentially fatal respiratory illness, which can be caused by a coronavirus. COVID-19, or SARS-CoV-2, is the second SARS causing virus detected in the world. The first, SARS-CoV, first appeared in China in 2002, and quickly spread throughout the planet in 2003 (commonly referred to as the SARS outbreak). The current COVID-19 pandemic is the result of SARS-CoV mutating into a completely new strain.
As Kurra explains, viruses such as these can undergo tens of thousands of small changes throughout its lifespan before mutating into a completely new virus requiring a completely new treatment and vaccine.
The RNA of COVID-19 is made up of around 30,000 base pairs. By comparison, human DNA consists of around 3 billion base pairs. Kurra said that on average, changes seen in COVID-19 variants is only observed in seven to 10 of those pairs, with the highest number documented at 25.
“For a virus to become a new virus the change would have to be greater than 1%,” he said.
That means researchers would need to track variations in at least 300 of those pairs for it to be classified as a new strain of SARS-CoV and therefore require a new vaccine.
Kurra said COVID-19 still shares 95% of its base pair RNA genetics with SARS-CoV from the 2003 pandemic, which indicates a very slow rate of mutation. This allows researchers to estimate how long it could take for COVID-19 to mutate enough to require changes to the vaccine. That timeframe is known as a “molecular clock.” Kurra said the molecular clock for COVID-19 should take, at a minimum, two to five years to mutate into a new strain.
In addition to the slow rate at which variations occur, Kurra said many of the changes are taking place within the virus itself, a factor that is rendered moot as long as the vaccine remains effective against its spike proteins, which the virus uses to latch onto human cells in order to infect them. The reason medical professionals are concerned with the COVID-19 strain of variations coming from Brazil, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, is because those changes are being seen in the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein.
The receptor-binding domain is the exact point at which the virus’ spike comes into contact with a human cell.
“So these changes are concerning because they are happening in that specific area. A tiny, tiny part of the spike protein,” Kurra said.
However, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been designed to attack the entire spike protein.”
Kurra likened the vaccine to covering the entire spike protein with a towel to prevent it from contacting a human cell versus only covering the precise point of contact.
“Since it attacks multiple areas in the spike protein a change in the receptor binding domain is rendered meaningless for the vaccine,” he said.
Kurra said as long as the vaccines remain effective in preventing the virus from attaching to a human cell, any variation within the virus itself has no effect on the efficacy of the vaccine. And given the molecular clock, there is a good chance we could wipe out the COVID-19 virus the same way the first SARS-CoV virus was wiped out in 2004.
“Since they designed it that way, they knew they had anywhere from two to five years to ride it out before they have to make a change in the vaccine,” he said. “If we can get folks vaccinated, not just in the U.S. but world-wide through 2022, we have a great shot at completely arresting this virus not only from mutating, but also from becoming an annual threat.”
In the meantime, however, Kurra said we must remain vigilant and present a united effort to keeping the virus at bay while vaccines are distributed.
“Test. Detect, and then do the common sense things, which is prevent spread,” he said. “Avoid close contact, avoid closed poorly ventilated spaces, avoid crowds, and wear your mask, wash your hands, and then follow all the hygiene steps.”
Kurra said, while the vaccine is proven to inoculate people from contracting the SARS disease cause by the coronavirus, it still hasn’t been conclusively proven that an inoculated person couldn’t transmit the virus to someone who has yet to receive the vaccine.
“Science can operate fast but then certain things in nature you have to wait that long before you can find out,” he said. “That’s the only way science operates – you don’t assume, you test and then you report.”
Kurra said South Dakota and Monument Health have been great at rolling out the vaccine, but stressed patients as medical centers work through the states distribution plan.
“If you look at the state’s timeline, we hope to get everyone by end of the year. … As we go through summer and fall we need to stay patient because we will get there, everyone will get that opportunity to get this vaccine,” he said. “The optimism at the national level and the state level is we can get through this by the end of the year. … (But) if we don’t conquer it around the globe, you’ll still have a problem in the US.”
