A century steeped in tradition

NISLAND — The sounds of “mews,” “baas,” and “moos” can be heard each year in Nisland as the annual Butte-Lawrence County Fair commences at the historic fairgrounds, and preparations for this year’s event — slated for next week — are well underway.
And as the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, excitement is mounting as the mid-summer centennial event nears.
The fair dates back to the early 1920s. At a meeting held in Nisland on April 5, 1920, a county agriculture fair was proposed. In September 1920, Butte County purchased 40 acres of land on the Belle Fourche River from Albert M. Willard and Roy F. McNeil, to use as the Butte County Fairgrounds. County commissioners appropriated $7,500 for improvements of the fairgrounds in preparation to hold the fair in 1921. In August of 1921, Earl Wilson was given a contract for constructing buildings, moved onto
the fairgrounds, and started pouring concrete foundations.
Thus, the Butte County Fair was born. The first official fair was held in Nisland Sept. 27-29, 1921. The 50th Butte County Fair was held in 1977, but the Golden Jubilee was not celebrated until 1978. Lawrence County joined forces with Butte County in 1979.
The first annual Butte-Lawrence County Fair was held in 1980. Today, 40 years later, the agricultural fair is still a major draw for thousands of local residents and visitors alike.
Youth members of 4-H spend the whole year preparing their agricultural exhibits and livestock. Numerous animals file in including beef, sheep, swine, rabbits, goats, bunnies, and chickens for competitive judging. Several buildings on the grounds house 4-H exhibits, as well as the livestock.
The Nisland Fairgrounds lie along the Belle Fourche River and include the historic grandstand — which is no longer in use — and the groundskeeper’s house. The Pavilion, built in 1921, is the site of Open Class Exhibits including flowers, quilts, canned goods, and photography.
There’s something for everyone at the fair, which will be held Monday through Saturday next week. Visitors can watch contestants pit their manpower against a machine in the tractor pull, or they can catch the Youth Rodeo with family-friendly events like barrel racing, goat tail untying, dummy roping, pole bending, and breakaway roping. Live musical guests and the Belle Fourche Cowboy Band provide entertainment throughout the fair, and a community barbecue is held every year.
Other events at the fair include the Beef Showmanship, small animal and pet judging, sheep dog trials, livestock sale, and dance. The fair has many activities for the little ones, including contests such as “Catch a Sheep,” “Bum Lamb Dress-Up,” “Dress a Rabbit,” and the “Bucket Calf Show,” and many other activities like the talent show, baby contest, and fashion review.
For those wishing to camp overnight at the fairgrounds, board members request people call and secure a camping permit prior to the event. There are parking spaces with electricity and tent sites available.
This year, the fair board plans to ring in the 100th celebration with a bang.
Michelle May, the 4-H/youth-program advisor, said momentum is building.
“The momentum I would say almost seems to be doubled coming back with a wave of excitement and energy,” she said. “The energy and excitement amongst the fair board, 4-H, and the community is astounding as we prepare to come back to the fair grounds with much gusto and greatness. Renovations are being made to some of the livestock buildings, including new signs for each building on the grounds hand made by our local 4H Clubs and youth.”
And this year, there could be some new additions on the schedule that would bring some excitement, including the potential of a Ferris wheel, parade, and even fireworks.
May said the group wants to get the community involved in the annual event even more than before.
“Let’s bring the community together,”
Although the pandemic has created some challenging times, May turned that into growth.
“We have been challenged by COVID-19, yet creative and innovative in many ways,” she said. “We have been cautious and yet continually committed to working together towards an amazing and unforgettable fair experience. This is the place where people will come together for a variety of worthwhile reasons, including entertainment and fun, and leave imprinted with a memory of legacy, tradition, joy and success.”
To obtain a pass or for more information, call the fair board office at (605) 257-2370 or visit buttesd.org/butte-lawrence-county-fair.
