BELLE FOURCHE — A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is currently posted at the Belle Fourche Community Hall and locals and tourists alike are encouraged to visit and pay homage to those who died in combat.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unkown Soldier, offering an opportunity to reflect on what the Tomb means to Americans.
The replica, an exact half-size of the actual tomb, located in Arlington, Va., is owned and managed by the Americanism Committee of the Exchange Club of Rome, Ga. The Georgian crew drove 1,500 miles to share the tomb with the center of the nation.
According to Arlington National Cemetery, in December 1920, New York Congressman and World War I veteran Hamilton Fish Jr. proposed legislation that provided for the interment of one unknown American soldier killed during World War I at a special tomb to be built in Arlington National Cemetery. The purpose of the legislation was “to bring home the body of an unknown American warrior who in himself represents no section, creed, or race in the late war and who typifies, moreover, the soul of America and the supreme sacrifice of her heroic dead.”
The replica will be available for viewing until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Belle Fourche Community Hall, located at 512 Sixth Ave.
