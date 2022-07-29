90 years in prison for former Spearfish man guilty of child rape

DEADWOOD — A 44-year-old man convicted of three counts of first-degree rape of a child under 13 by a Lawrence County jury back in April was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each count by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Friday.
Scott Martin Rudloff, formerly of Huron, was found guilty on three counts of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13 by a jury consisting of four men and eight women that deliberated four hours before handing down a verdict April 1.
“He was sentenced to three consecutive 30-year terms in the state penitentiary,” said Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald, who prosecuted the case. “Thirty years consecutive to each other means that it’s a 90-year sentence.”
Asked to comment on how he felt about the outcome of the sentencing, Fitzgerald offered the following statement.
“I feel that raping a child is one of the most serious crimes that can be committed,” Fitzgerald said. “It typically devastates the victim and leaves lasting effects on their lives, usually for their entire life. Somebody who rapes children has no redeeming qualities, that I can think of.”
Rudloff was convicted following a five-day trial before Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse that began March 28.
The crime is a Class C felony punishable by up to life in prison and $50,000 in fines, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison per count.
The rapes occurred in Lawrence County during 2015, when the family lived in Spearfish. The sexual abuse was first disclosed to law enforcement in November 2019, when the family was living in Beaverton, Oregon.
“The event that caused the sexual abuse to be disclosed to law enforcement was when the teenage victim caught Rudloff sexually abusing a younger sibling,” Fitzgerald said. “The teenager then disclosed to the mother that the teenager had also been raped repeatedly by the defendant.”
Court documents say the rapes occurred around June-November 2015, when the victim, who testified during the trial, was between the ages of 11 and 12. Rudloff was 37 at the time the rapes occurred.
The Washington County Oregon Sheriff’s Department investigated the matter in November 2019 and later sent their investigative file to the Spearfish Police Department for a follow-up investigation, as one of the victims disclosed being sexually abused when the family lived in Spearfish in 2015.
Rudloff was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury April 15, 2020 and was originally charged with four counts of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13.
The fourth charge, in regard to an alleged second victim, was dismissed before the trial began in Deadwood.
An April trial was scheduled in Washington County, State of Oregon, on the charges stemming from sexual abuse of the minor victim’s younger sibling, who was 12 years old when the disclosure was made in the State of Oregon.
Fitzgerald said rape of a child less than 13 years of age, under South Dakota law, has no statute of limitations. Additional information filed in the case by Fitzgerald shows that Rudloff was previously convicted of felony marijuana possession, more than one-half pound, but less than one pound, Dec. 7, 2012 in Aurora County South Dakota.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.