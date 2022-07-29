90 years in prison for former Spearfish man guilty of child rape

Courtesy photo

DEADWOOD — A 44-year-old man convicted of three counts of first-degree rape of a child under 13 by a Lawrence County jury back in April was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each count by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Friday.

Scott Martin Rudloff, formerly of Huron, was found guilty on three counts of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13 by a jury consisting of four men and eight women that deliberated four hours before handing down a verdict April 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.