BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend.

Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years, is spearheading the operation, managing three platoons comprising of about 30 soldiers each during their monthly drill.

