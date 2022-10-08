BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend.
Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years, is spearheading the operation, managing three platoons comprising of about 30 soldiers each during their monthly drill.
The Rocky Point Archery Range is located within Rocky Point Recreation Area at the Belle Fourche Reservoir. It was first constructed in 2013 with the help of the Center of the Nation Sportsmen’s Club.
One vertical engineering construction platoon is working on the archery range, while two horizontal engineering construction platoons are working on Bird Island Road Marshall said.
The platoon is currently building an archery shelter with a roof to cover the top with all sides open. A storage shed will be included on one end.
Located on the shooting line, this enclosure will provide a safe, shaded area to shoot targets located 10 to 60 yards away.
Weather permitting, the archery range construction should be completely finished by Sunday afternoon.
The other two platoons start work on Bird Island Road.
Marshall said that the road has been in need of desperate repairs and currently sits on a cultural site. If the company made the improvements where the road is now, they would end up disturbing the cultural site.
So Marshall and his fellow guardsmen are re-routing the road around the cultural site.
They are improving around three miles worth of road, and the work is extensive, consisting of grading and crowning the new road base, installing culverts, and hauling and spreading gravel, Marshal said. Construction is expected to take longer than the allotted time this weekend. The company will come back in December for their next drill and continue the work. If it’s not finished then, they’ll come back for a final time in April to complete construction.
When construction is complete, the archery range and road will open back up to the public.
Marshall said the 842nd Engineer Company is looking to have at least 153 soldiers by the end of the year, and are only 10 people away from reaching that goal.
The South Dakota National Guard offers enlistment bonuses up to $20,000. People are able to apply at any recruiting office in the area.
