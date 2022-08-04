STURGIS — Prognosticators have tried and failed for years to determine just how many people may show up for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
But no one ever really knows for sure. Some say the crowds will be smaller for this year’s 82nd gathering with the rising cost of gas and just about every else.
Escalating costs didn’t stop Kevin and Lori Yount and their friends Steve and Tammy Weers of Freemont, Neb., from hitting the road for this year’s Rally.
Kevin Yount said gas prices didn’t deter them from making the trip.
“Not a bit,” Yount said just after filling the tank of his Big Dog motorcycle at the Sturgis Big D on Junction Avenue.
The Younts have been coming to the Rally since 2008. They say they love the camaraderie and the beautiful rides through the Black Hills.
“We come up 29 to I-90 and all the way across. We came out on Sunday. Traffic wasn’t bad, but heavier than last year I believe,” Kevin Yount said. “By the feel of it right now, I’m thinking this year is going to be bigger than last year.”
The city of Sturgis estimated that about 575,000 people attended the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“According to what everybody’s telling me, from the campgrounds to the motels, everything is right on track with last year,” said Tammy Even-Cordell, Sturgis’s new Rally & Events director.
Even-Cordell, who took over after the retirement of Jerry Cole in May, has worked many other facets of the Rally during her tenure with the city including as assistant director of the Rally last year.
“I’m always excited about Rally, and I’ve got a great group of people around me that have all done this before that keep reassuring me it’s all gonna work out,” she said.
New to this year’s Rally are the Woodland Sky Native American Dance Co. performing at the opening ceremonies Friday
“We wanted to bring the culture of the Black Hills to people who come to the Rally,” said Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen.
Also new is Friday and Monday performances as well by the Unknown Industries Stunt Show.
And, on Sunday, V-Twin Visionary along with J&P Cycles and Rumble On, will sponsor the 1st Sunday in Sturgis Bike Show at 6th and Lazelle.
Earlier this week was the first ever Police Chief’s Ride led by Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater which traversed some of VanDewater’s favorite places in the Black Hills on Wednesday morning. Proceeds from the ride go to a local charity.
When he’s not riding in the Hills, VanDewater and his police force will be entering their second year with open container on Main Street Sturgis.
One of the things VanDewater asked the city to address from the trial year last year was to improve the signage explaining how the open container system works. He believed the signs were too small and not placed in locations where they were easily visible by Rallygoers.
Different this year is that people who want to have a glass of beer or wine in the downtown corridor won’t have to have a wrist band this year.
Open container hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 14.
Official event cups must be purchased and used for the beverage. As per state law, only malt beverage or wine may be consumed outside. And, a valid I.D. must be provided by everyone purchasing an open container cup.
All money raised by cup sales goes to Sturgis Rally Charities and Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund. Last year, about 30,000 cups were sold to Rallygoers and $35,200 was raised for charity.
The resolution for open container passed by the Sturgis City Council in June allows for beer and wine to be consumed in an area spanning about 25 blocks in downtown Sturgis.
The open container zone spans an area from the LaRisa Mexican Restaurant on the east to the Sturgis Community Center on the west, and from Sherman Street on the south to Dudley Street on the north during 10 days of the Rally.
Carstensen said despite rising prices or other factors, people plan to come to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally a year or more in advance and make it a high priority to get here.
“The higher prices might eat into some of people’s discretionary income, but I don’t think it is going to have a big impact on the Rally,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.