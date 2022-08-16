82nd Rally sees lower numbers

STURGIS — Although final numbers of vehicles entering Sturgis for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally won’t be available for another week or so, all indications are that this year’s Rally attendance was down.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation places vehicle counters in various locations around Sturgis. In most years, they share figures and compare them to the same time period the year previous.
But this year, daily totals were compared to a five-year average. That average would have included 2020 when attendance was down because of COVID-19.
Numbers for the first seven days of the 2022 Rally show vehicle counts down by about 5.5 percent from 423,573 vehicles last year to 400,341 this year. But throw in the five-year average and it shows vehicles entering Sturgis up by about 2.2%.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said that traditionally what happens is there is a spike in attendance during benchmark years such as the 50th, 75th or the 80th.
“Usually, the year after an anniversary it’s a big falloff. Quite often, it’s a 20% falloff, and then it slowly builds back up,” he said.
The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally did not have the huge spike it could have because of the COVID pandemic.
“That was to be expected,” Ainslie said.
But then 2021 was far better that was traditionally expected because people had been in lock down because of the pandemic and just wanted to get out and travel.
“It was a significant Rally last year. It was actually the largest Rally we had other than the 75th for more than a decade. It was tremendous,” he said. “Given that last year was such a large Rally, it’s not unexpected that numbers are down.”
This year there were more people coming into Sturgis in the weeks leading up to the official start of the Rally on Aug. 5.
“That has been an ongoing trend. More than 100,000 people came into our community the week before. The first weekend was incredibly strong,” Ainslie said.
This year, the weather was a factor with days of heat hovering in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
“There are some people that are getting tired and leaving a little early,” Ainslie said at the Friday Rally news conference.
Ainslie said some worried initially that gas prices – which hovered near $5 a gallon mid-summer - might deter people from attending this year’s Rally.
“With a lot of individuals that are here, no matter what, they were going to be coming. But, I think they are being a little more careful with what they are spending,” he said.
Ainslie said he heard from vendors at the annual vendors’ reception that they were pleased with business at this year’s Rally.
“Overall, it was a good year. I think especially for motorcycle sales and accessory sales. Those were incredibly strong,” he said. “Food and drink seemed pretty strong as well.”
But T-shirt sales as well as leather and riding gear sales were down, Ainslie said.
“Instead of bringing everyone a T-shirt back home, maybe they are bringing a few friends shirts and not dozens, but three or four,” he said. “Leather and riding gear were also lower and a lot of that is because of the heat. Overall, I don’t think people are interested in getting leather vests or coats right now when it’s 100 degrees.”
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said he believed statistics compiled by his department were comparable to last year.
“I don’t know what we have for numbers of people here… but we’ve seen less crime, less accidents, less overall contact with law enforcement in general,” he said.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said this year was a great Rally.
“Things are good for us,” he said. “I was pretty nervous going into last Friday because we have a lot of new staff in the jail and we’ve got a lot of new extra staff that we bring in for the Rally. I was nervous about how the staff was going to do, but it has been pretty uneventful.”
Lisa Ann Baird was one of this year’s attendees. She came from El Paso, Texas for the event.
“We had such a great time in Sturgis,” she said. “There are so many people at this rally and not once did we run into anyone being ugly, rude or anything negative, so many people from everywhere and every walk of life and we all had at least one thing in common, we all love to ride,” she said. “Can’t wait ‘til next time.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.