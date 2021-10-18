80 homeschooled students fall off Spearfish school’s radar

SPEARFISH — There are 80 students in the Spearfish School District who are unaccounted for, Spearfish Superintendent Kirk Easton said Thursday.
Those 80 students have traditionally been homeschooled students, Easton told the Spearfish School Board during his enrollment report. Easton said a changed law that does not require parents to file an annual exemption form with the school district for board approval means that there are homeschooled students who have completely fallen off the district’s radar.
“We don’t know if parents have moved,” Easton said. “We don’t know where they are at. This is one of the problems we explained to the Legislature about the difficulty in keeping tabs on kids. As of right now, we have 80 students who we don’t know where they’re at.”
Overall, Easton said the district has about 201 students who are seeking alternative education, including homeschooling. Of those students who are homeschooled, there are only three high school students and one middle school student participating in activities.
Senate Bill 177, which was passed last March, removes the requirement for homeschool families to file exemption forms annually with the school district. According to the Homeschool Legal Defense Association, the bill made South Dakota one of 11 states that only require parents to file exemption forms once, and 11 states do not require parents to file paperwork at all. The bill also requires school districts to allow homeschooled students to participate in school sponsored activities, and it removes mandated testing for homeschoolers.
Prior to the law change, before the start of the school year homeschooling families were required to file an exemption certificate with their local school district for the school board’s approval. While Senate Bill 177 was debated in the Legislature, South Dakota’s educators expressed great opposition to the law. The Associated School Boards of South Dakota argued that the law would pose a potential safety risk for students, as it would remove accountability for parents or guardians. Additionally, the association argued that the law requiring all districts to allow homeschooled students to participate in activities would make homeschooled students eligible for activities without meeting local academic standards.
In a related matter, Easton reported official enrollment numbers this year are at about 2,435, a number which includes partially enrolled students. Full time enrollment is at about 2,425.
