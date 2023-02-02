Security First Bank pledges $7,500 to Monument Health for Spearfish hospital expansion.jpg

Three Spearfish Middle School eighth-graders accepted into the South Dakota All-State Orchestra. Pictured from left: Strings Teacher and Dakota Youth Orchestra Conductor, Mary Pochop; All-State members, Nate Kari, Evee Donnelly, and Lydia Schutz; and Strings Teacher, Kelsey Miller.

SPEARFISH — Polish pianist and composer Ignacy Jan Paderewski once said, “If I miss one day of practice, I notice it. If I miss two days, the critics notice it. If I miss three days, the audience notices it.”

Students accepted into the South Dakota Music Education Association (SDMEA) Middle School All-State Orchestra, have practiced to near perfection, and earned their place among the best middle school-age string players in the state.

