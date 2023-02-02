Three Spearfish Middle School eighth-graders accepted into the South Dakota All-State Orchestra. Pictured from left: Strings Teacher and Dakota Youth Orchestra Conductor, Mary Pochop; All-State members, Nate Kari, Evee Donnelly, and Lydia Schutz; and Strings Teacher, Kelsey Miller.
SPEARFISH — Polish pianist and composer Ignacy Jan Paderewski once said, “If I miss one day of practice, I notice it. If I miss two days, the critics notice it. If I miss three days, the audience notices it.”
Students accepted into the South Dakota Music Education Association (SDMEA) Middle School All-State Orchestra, have practiced to near perfection, and earned their place among the best middle school-age string players in the state.
The 7th annual All-State Orchestra judges accepted three Spearfish students to play in the ensemble of 82 students this year.
Spearfish musicians going to All-State are Evee Donnelly, Nate Kari, and Lydia Schutz, who will serve as concertmaster for the second year in a row. All three students are eighth-grade violinists.
Similar to many small, and even larger, towns in South Dakota, Spearfish does not have an orchestra associated with the school district. Instead, local violinist and string teacher Mary Pochop has led the Dakota Youth Orchestra for the past 13 years.
“Some kids can do band and choir, but because (the school is) on a block scheduling, it makes it a lot more challenging. That’s where kids can’t do both; they have to choose, and so putting orchestra (in the school) makes it even worse,” Pochop said.
Pochop started the youth orchestra to teach her students, and any other young string players that wanted to join, how to play in an ensemble at a young age.
“That’s why I started the youth orchestra: to help prepare my older students into playing in a community orchestra,” Pochop said. “My students needed to learn how to play in an ensemble.”
Playing in an orchestra at a young age is great for kids to learn a skill they can use for life, Pochop said, and it’s a great social outlet for like minds.
To audition for All-State, students have to record themselves playing a 3-octave scale, a minor scale, and an etude.
“(The students) have to do it in one take, each item.” Pochop said.
Eighth-grade violinist Schutz who received a perfect score from the judges this year, will serve as concertmaster and receive the state award for being accepted all three years of middle school.
“(Schutz) got to do it all three years, which is a big honor. I suppose there’s maybe five or six that will be honored; it’s a very small handful,” Pochop said.
Due to all grades playing together, very few sixth graders are accepted into the orchestra each year.
Schutz said she’s been playing the violin for seven years, under the guidance of Pochop.
“Playing music is just how I decompress and get my feelings out,” Schutz said.
She practices for 30 minutes to two hours every day, depending on how “in the zone” she is.
Schutz was shocked to receive concertmaster for the second year in a row, saying that to receive it even once was a big honor.
As concertmaster, she’ll tune the orchestra to her violin, and any solos in the songs will go to her.
“It’s really an amazing thing to learn an instrument like this and stick with it,” Schutz said. “I feel like nowadays, people start something and then give it up at some point in their life, and they don’t keep that. And, just staying with it is really a treasure.”
Shutz said the students accepted into All-State Orchestra drive to Sioux Falls two days before the concert, practice as a group right away, until 9 p.m. Then, they’ll practice the majority of the next day until their performance at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Jefferson High School Theatre.
