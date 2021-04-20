77 SBHS seniors showcase their English projects

STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School seniors showcased 77 creative projects and research papers as their final assignment for their English class requirements.
“For the senior capstone, the students have been working on finishing the research paper and project, most of the semester. For some seniors that was creating a physical product, or shadowing different professions and this event is just to showcase what they did,” said Timmi Keisel.
Tere Froelich and Timmi Keisel organized the event and invited the public to come and view and discuss the projects made by this year’s senior class.
“For my project, I made bags for the homeless that included hygiene products, snacks, socks and gloves, just to help the homeless in any way I could,” said Paige Bradley. Forty bags were handed out in the Rapid City and surrounding area. Bradley said that helping people in general was the biggest take away from her senior English experience.
Henry Wolkenhauer talked about his project using computer aided drafting (CAD). “I learned it is very difficult to design and print in 3-D but was able to make this replica of our house. This project will help me in the future as I am going to college at Western Dakota Technical Institute and taking CAD,” said Wolkenhauer.
Other projects on display included a high speed gaming computer built by David Musilek. “I have wanted to build a computer for several years now, and have always been interested since I was 11. My future plans are to attend Dakota State University and major in cyber operations and computer science,” said Musilek.
