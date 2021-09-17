NEWELL — The 76th Newell Ram Show & Sale kicked off Thursday, with at least 50 consigners from an eight-state region flocking to the event, providing an opportunity for ranchers to acquire quality genetics for their herds.
On Thursday morning, the sheep show commenced with ewes and rams followed by the wool show. Breeds present at the event include Rambouillet, Targhee, Columbia, Corriedale, Suffolk, Hampshire, and Dorset.
Sheep ranching took hold in the Black Hills in the mid-1880s. And today, sheep play an important part in many farming and ranching operations. The statewide sheep industry produces around 250,000 head each year, generating nearly $42 million in annual revenues, according to South Dakota News Watch.
Rancher Melissa Vosika traveled nearly 300 miles from her ranch in Gregory to attend the Newell event, bringing along eight of her 85-member Hampshire sheep herd.
“It’s fun; I enjoy it,” she said.
Starting out with nine sheep four years ago, this is Vosika’s third year attending the Newell sale. Typically, she said her sheep are sold privately or at a sale barn closer to home.
The South Dakota cattle market has struggled in recent years, battling drought, low market prices, and more. Vosika said she saw similar issues related to selling her sheep, until last year.
“Up until COVID started,” she said, adding that markets have started to witness an upswing following bans on imported meat and added screening precautions due to the pandemic. “So, it’s actually helping the U.S. sheep farmer out. We actually got a market for sheep, which is amazing.”
Feed prices have seen an uptick, however, Vosika said.
“But you’re kind of making that up on you’re selling part,” she said. “It could be high, it could be low … if you enjoy it enough, you’re going to continue to do it if you can make it work.”
Vosika said she’s seen an increase in sheep sale prices.
“Fat’s (fat-tailed sheep are) are bringing a tremendous amount of money right now,” she said. “Killer ewes (an ewe no longer suitable for breeding) are up there in price. It’s a decent market finally.”
Before the sale on Friday, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist Jaelyn Quintana was scheduled to present information on sheep genetics and selection. Following the presentation, the sheep sale began with the ewes selling first, followed by stud rams and range rams.
