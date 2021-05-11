75 years in the making

SPEARFISH — Nearly 50 people gathered outside Golliher Arena north of Spearfish Monday to pay homage and witness the unveiling of sings dedicated to Dave Malcolm and Tom Matthews, two law enforcement officers murdered on duty 75 years ago.
“Seventy-five years is a long time, and it’s about time we got one put up for these two lawmen,” Tim Velder said, one of the event’s organizers said.
Velder, a Sundance, Wyo., man who describes himself as a local amateur historian, said he’d heard about the murders of Malcolm and Matthews about 25 years ago. And the topic has remained an interest of his. Then, Velder explained that in summer 2020, an idea persistently bounced around his head, “Why isn’t there a sign along the highway?”
So, he called the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) and together, they nurtured the idea into fruition.
“I think now, more than ever, it’s important to remember our law enforcement and show them our appreciation,” Velder said, adding a special thanks to the DOT for their efforts.
He said the DOT would be putting up two signs, one on each side of U.S. Highway 85 so that both northbound and southbound travelers will be reminded of the two lawmen’s sacrifices.
Several current and former law enforcement officers and other caring community members attended the event to pay homage to the Malcom and Matthews.
Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere, who’s served as a local lawman for more than three decades, spoke at the memorial event.
“It’s very surreal that this type of crime occurred in such a beautiful area that we live in,” he said. “As I look amongst the crowd here today, I see a lot of faces that I’ve worked with for years in law enforcement. A lot of us have been in the job 20-years-plus and I don’t think any of us have worked that long and not known someone that’s given the ultimate sacrifice to this job.”
Lamphere reminded the group that National Police Week began Sunday and will run through Saturday, making this unveiling especially significant.
In January 1946, the lives of two local lawmen – Butte County Sheriff Dave Malcolm, 57, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Tom Matthews, 48, were shot and killed while conducting a roadblock outside of Spearfish. Both officers were shot by George Sitts, an escaped murderer from Minnesota who was 32 at the time of the crimes. The suspect was apprehended and executed in the electric chair in 1947.
At 6 years old, Malcolm immigrated from Scotland to the United States with his family in the 1890s, initially settling in Hot Springs. The family later moved to the Nisland area.
Malcolm, who was a World War I vet, worked as a farmer, mine worker, and deputy sheriff before he was elected Butte County Sheriff in 1945.
Matthews grew up in the Spearfish area where his father operated a cattle ranch. Like Malcolm, Matthews was also a veteran, working in anti-espionage for the FBI during World War I.
On Jan. 24, 1946, Lamphere said that Malcolm got a call at home about a suspicious person leaving a Belle Fourche gas station without paying for their gas. Malcolm took the phone message, writing down the suspicious vehicle’s license plate number on the back of his wife’s grocery list, Lamphere said.
At that time, he said that law enforcement didn’t have immediate access to information about a suspect. If they did, Lamphere said the officers may have been better informed about the Sitts, who was a career criminal who had just broken out of a Minnesota jail where he was awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for killing a liquor store clerk during a robbery in December 1945.
“We take for granted now a day in our technology … we have a lot of information at our fingertip,” Lamphere said.
Matthews had just sat down to enjoy dinner with his family when Malcolm called his home, asking for assistance with the suspected gas theft.
“So, he (Malcolm) called another law enforcement officer (Matthews) that was available, and he did what we’ve all done – pulled someone over with a little bit of information but a lot of trust in humanity,” Lamphere said. “And that trust was taken away from them at the price of their (lives).”
In 1946, Interstate 90 had not yet been constructed, and Matthews began driving north while Malcom pursued the suspect south from Belle Fourche. Eventually, Sitts stopped driving the stolen car he was operating when the officers flanked him from each direction about a mile north of what is now known as I-90 Exit 10. When he exited the vehicle, he brutally shot and murdered both officers and escaped.
Lamphere said that with the advancement of technology over the years, some of those additional risks that law enforcement officers take can be cushioned with more insight into who the person is that they’re pursuing.
“Now we have the technology that … helps prevent some of that,” Lamphere said. “It still happens in our line of work. We deal with a lot of public criticism now a days, but I still commend every law enforcement officer and badge-wearing person here, (and) future and past badge wearers that have chosen that path for their career. You never know what’s going to happen when you go to work.”
Lamphere thanked those who attended the memorial event and Steve Ardis, the Western South Dakota regional special agent for DCI, echoed Lamphere’s sentiments. Ardis recognized Matthews’ son, Tom Matthews, Jr., who was 6 years old at the time of his father’s murder and attended the event.
“I can’t image at (6)-years old, your dad leaves and doesn’t come back,” Ardis said. “We’ve all got kids and family and when you leave and you dedicate yourself to the job, you’re dedicating yourself to the protection of the citizens of not just South Dakota, but the United States.”
Ardis thanked Matthews for attending and giving his blessing to hold the event in honor of his father and Malcolm.
“It’s an honor for DCI to represent ourselves and we’re a close-knit group,” Ardis said. “I don’t know many agents there were back in 1946, but we still are a close-knit family, and it was so good to meet you.”
Tom Matthews, Jr. spoke briefly at the event honoring his father and Malcolm.
“I’d like to thank everyone who’s come today to honor my father and the sheriff (Malcolm),” he said. “I also want to thank those who worked on this to make this happen.”
A man of few words, Matthews drove his belief about law enforcement officers home.
“Remember, law enforcement does lose people and it’s about the times that they’re never recognized,” Matthews said. “And we live in a world right now which is very anti-police. That has to stop.”
In addition to his namesake, Tom Matthews Jr., Matthews was survived by a daughter and his wife.
Malcolm was survived by his wife, Edith Thomson, and their 9-month-old daughter.
After two weeks on the loose and committing other heinous crimes like kidnapping a Deadwood man, Sitts was captured Feb. 5, 1946, near Lysite, Wyo., after mistaking law officers for ranchers.
It took a jury just two hours and 17 minutes to find Sitts guilty of murder and he was executed via electric chair in 1947.
The memorial signs were put up roughly a mile north of Exit 10 Monday, close to the actual location of the showdown and brutal murders of Sheriff Malcom and Special Agent Matthews 75 years ago.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.