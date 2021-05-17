7,000 masks made

SPEARFISH — When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, makeSPACE temporarily closed its physical doors to the public. After consultations with local hospitals and clinics, they realized there was an immediate need for cloth masks for healthcare workers and patients. By the end of March, makeSPACE had launched the #MasksForMonument project to engage the community and provide supplies to produce masks and isolation gowns for area hospitals, clinics, and assisted living facilities.
Over one year later, this massive community effort resulted in sewing over 7,000 masks and nearly 170 isolation gowns.
“We were amazed to see how the community responded to make this project possible. With countless volunteer hours by individual sewers, and contributions by local businesses and Foundations, together we helped to keep the Northern Hills community healthy,” said Elizabeth Freer, chair of the makeSPACE board. “The project brought the community together and provided connection and purpose when people felt isolated at the start of the pandemic. We know other organizations and individuals also made masks for the community, so the makeSPACE effort is just part of a bigger picture.”
As the needs through Spearfish Monument Health were met, makeSPACE then provided masks to local businesses as they reopened last summer, dubbing this continued effort #MasksForSpearfish. Volunteer sewers continued to pick up fabric and patterns at Hudson Hall, and volunteers from Northern Black Hills Rotary Club collected the completed masks and gowns to be laundered at Spearfish Laundry and Dry Cleaning.
In August of 2020, makeSPACE added youth-sized mask patterns for students returning to school in the fall. Nearly 1,200 fabric masks were provided by makeSPACE to the Spearfish School District during the school year.
Throughout the project, makeSPACE was amazed to see the generosity of local businesses who made this effort possible. Dakota Quilt (Spearfish), The Bakery Fabrics (Belle Fourche), and The Sewing Center (Rapid City) together supplied nearly 1,400 yards of quilting fabric at a reduced cost. Spearfish Laundry contributed the processing of over 350 loads of raw materials and completed masks. Spearfish Salvation Army provided sheets for isolation gowns, t-shirts for mask ties when elastic couldn’t be purchased, and served as a collection point for completed masks. The city of Spearfish provided space at Hudson Hall, bags to support fabric distribution, and collected masks through the Grace Balloch Memorial Library book drop.
This mask making initiative was made possible by incalculable hours of volunteers sewing, Spearfish Laundry and Dry Cleaning, Spearfish Salvation Army, Northern Black Hills Rotary Club, local fabric shops, and financial support from generous individuals, businesses, and the following organizations: Spearfish Community Foundation, South Dakota Community Foundation, United Way of the Black Hills, Med5 Federal Credit Union, Friends of the Northern Hills Training Center, and the Monument Health Foundation.
