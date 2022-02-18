6th Ave. reopened after bridge replacement completed

BELLE FOURCHE — The bridge spanning Hay Creek approximately 300 feet north of National Street in Belle Fourche was recently replaced and the city opened the road to traffic Tuesday. The bridge and a portion of the road was closed in April 2020 following concerns about the old structure’s condition.
The former structure, which was a low water crossing, withstood many flood events since its construction in approximately 1977, according to Steve Nafus, assistant city engineer. In October 2021, the Belle Fourche City Council approved a $229,059.69 bid from Rapid City-based Lind Exco Inc. to replace the water-worn and aged structure.
