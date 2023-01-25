DEADWOOD — Not many are experienced hops haulers and their keg pulling capacity definitely varies, but the Main Street Initiative (MSI) Deadwood Chamber of Commerce- K-9 Keg Pull at 1 p.m. Saturday near Outlaw Square is most definitely always a treat to watch, where instant experts and hesitant haulers of the canine persuasion abound.
In 2022, no less than 67 pooches participated in the K-9 Keg Pull, which raised just over $1,000.
“We do a 60/40 split between MSI and the Twin City Animal Shelter,” said event coordinator Rose Speirs.
This is the sixth annual K-9 Keg Pull, which has grown by leaps and bounds over the years.
“It’s a good co-promotion, along with the Deadwood Snocross,” Speirs said.
Day of race, man’s best friends will be assigned a division, based on their weight.
“We have the toy, which is under 10 pounds; the featherweight, which is 10-25 pounds; the lightweight is 26-50 pounds; medium weight is 51-70 pounds; the heavy weight is 71 to 100 pounds; and the super duper weight is 101 pounds and over,” Speirs said.
In 2022, the most popular weight was the featherweight.
“The 10 to 25 pounders,” Speirs said, adding that the event is always super-fun for everyone. “I mean, it’s a family friendly event. People get to be with their dogs and watch dogs race and it’s always entertaining. Some of those dogs don’t even know what’s behind them and they start running and they’re like, ‘What?’ It’s super-entertaining and the dogs are fun and it’s really one of my favorite events in Deadwood.”
Registration for the K-9 Keg Pull is onsite and takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Fee is $15 per dog and harnesses are required, due to the fact that the dogs will be hauling their canine class-sized keg, pulling it past the finish line for the chance to win.
“The fastest dogs in each class win. We do require harnesses and the animal shelter brings harnesses, just in case somebody just finds out when they get to Deadwood that we’re hosting the event,” Speirs said. “It’s always nice if your dog is more familiar with something he or she has had on them in the past.”
