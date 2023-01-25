DSC_0026.jpg

Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Not many are experienced hops haulers and their keg pulling capacity definitely varies, but the Main Street Initiative (MSI) Deadwood Chamber of Commerce- K-9 Keg Pull at 1 p.m. Saturday near Outlaw Square is most definitely always a treat to watch, where instant experts and hesitant haulers of the canine persuasion abound.

In 2022, no less than 67 pooches participated in the K-9 Keg Pull, which raised just over $1,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.