6th Annual Deadwood 3-Wheeler Rally starts Sunday

DEADWOOD — While social distancing and other precautions will be taken, the COVID-19 pandemic will not preclude the sixth annual Deadwood 3-Wheeler Rally (D3WR) from descending upon Deadwood Sunday through Friday.
“Even through this pandemic, we have been carefully planning and are ready to execute a trike rally to bring people from across the US to Deadwood,” said D3WR Organizer Teresa Schanzenbach. “From destination rides to poker runs and show ‘n shines, Deadwood and the Black Hills in general will be busy.”
Schanzenbach said it feels like there are a lot of things that are new and different this year, just because of COVID-19 and how social distancing and other measures to keep people safe who are coming from across the United States for the event will be in place.
Returning this year on Monday at 5 p.m., 10 Road Warriors from San Diego will be met by a large group of riders and honor guard, escorted through the Main Street of Deadwood to eventually make their way to the Deadwood Event Complex.
“They will have been on the road for 10 days before they culminate their trip from San Diego to South Dakota for their last stop to be seeing Mt. Rushmore on Tuesday morning,” Schanzenbach said. “So we’re hoping that if people are in the area, that they come out and help support the Road Warriors and the things that they have sacrificed serving our country. We are very proud that they have chosen us as their final destination for this annual run. Anybody is welcome to ride with them.”
Brand new to the D3WR Rally line-up this year is an all-women’s ride.
“That’s exciting for us,” Schanzenbach said. “We are finding that more and more women are riding their own trikes and on Monday we are going to be doing an all-women’s ride to Rochford, with plans to stop by the Small of America and Moonshine Gulch.”
In order to help maintain social distancing, this year’s Deadwood Dice Run will be done through a Deadwood trivia sheet.
“So people will be figuring out some of the history and some of the cool little things about the buildings and the history of the buildings in Deadwood this year,” Schanzenbach said. “We will be awarding prizes accordingly for correct answers after they bring their sheets back.”
As of Wednesday, there were just under 400 riders registered for the D3WR.
“Which we think is pretty good, considering that last year’s number was 700,” Schanzenbach said. “So, we’re a little over half of what we had last year and we think that we’re going to be picking up quite a few, just with walk-ups. So I’m going to make a prediction of 450 this year will be attending the rally.”
Schanzenbach said the D3WR fills a niche for riders.
“And because they’re getting a little older, might have some health reasons or some reasons they can not actually ride a two-wheel, have gone to three wheels,” she said. “And there’s such a great variety of trikes out there now … we’re really excited to see all the variety of trikes.”
Because D3WR officials are seeing such a large amount of diversity in the trikes that participate, Show ‘N Shine awards to be handed out following the event at 11:30 Wednesday on Main Street have been expanded.
“We’re also encouraging the public to come out and do their people’s choice award, as well,” Schanzenbach said.
An 8:30 p.m. Thursday night Trike Light parade is also planned down Main Street.
Schanzenbach said D3WR officials are looking forward to incorporating Outlaw Square as part of the festivities this year, as well.
“The music that they will be having on Wednesday night downtown, so we will encourage people to go downtown and explore Deadwood and see a little bit more about what Outlaw Square has to offer in the way of music and entertainment,” she said. “We really do want people to come to the area, enjoy it by day, and then come back and visit with each other. Some of these people have built really great friendships with people from other states that they had never known prior to this rally taking place. We’re in our sixth year and we’re seeing that more and more people are even renting cabins and homes for rent to stay together from this newfound relationships and friendships that they’ve made over the years. So it becomes sort of a big old reunion and it’s super fun.”
Walk-up registration is accepted and can be done at the event complex. Registration fee is $40 per person and includes a meal, as well as poker runs and other activities associated with the event.
A full schedule can be found at D3wr.com.
“The public is welcome to come into the event complex and take a look at the vendors,” Schanzenbach said. “We don’t have as many as we normally have because of COVID-19, but we still have a great selection.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.