DEADWOOD —  After years of being on the state bridge inventory program, the Timm Lane bridge replacement, part of a 2019 Bridge Improvement Grand (BIG) project, will finally come to fruition, as Monday, the Deadwood City Commission awarded the Timm Lane Replacement Structure project in the amount of $673,721.

“We received three bids. Those being Corr Construction, Complete Concrete and Heavy Constructors, ranging from $673,000 to $847,000 and we have completed the certification. We have reached out to DOT. It is staff’s recommendation, as well as the engineer, with concurrence from DOT, that we award this project to Corr Construction for $673,721.66.”

