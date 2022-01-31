DEADWOOD — Nearly 70 doggies entered up to run the course in this year’s K9 Keg Pull, a fundraiser for the Main Street Initiative to benefit the Twin City Animal Shelter, held in front of Outlaw Square. Featuring five classes from feather weight to heavy weight, dog lovers of all ages gathered to delight in these canine capers.
Pioneer photos by Jaci Conrad Pearson
