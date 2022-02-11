60 new DARE graduates at Lead-Deadwood Middle School

LEAD — Dozens of Lead-Deadwood Middle School seventh graders are now equipped with tools to navigate the challenges of young adulthood, specifically in regard to avoiding drugs and alcohol, as School Resource Officer (SRO) Andy Larive graduated nearly 60 students this week from the district’s 11-week Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.
“The goal of this DARE, for the seventh grade, is different than elementary,” Larive said. “Elementary is drugs are bad, alcohol is bad, the things that are related to it and how it can affect your lives. At the point with the seventh graders, they already know that stuff, so the point of this DARE is how to avoid those situations. If they see themselves at a party somewhere and alcohol comes up, or drugs, then what’s an effective way for them to avoid those situations or to handle it properly.”
Larive said middle school students are still young and that they still have the younger tendencies.
“But this is kind of the middle ground of where they’re going to go into their adulthood,” he said. “So it’s trying to show them the right path and the right way of how to deal with certain situations like that. With this curriculum, it shows them the right path to take or the right decisions or how to make those decisions.”
Larive said the DARE curriculum is very strict regarding material included in the classes and includes: options and choices; risks, communication and conflict; refuse; explain; avoid; leave; social norms; feelings; support network — who you can go to for help; and vaping.
“During the classroom time, there is participation within the lessons, group activities, and then they each get a workbook, a planner, and each lesson has questions or scenarios that they work through,” Larive explained. “Then there’s also some group stuff that they work on … and they also get a little homework book for each lesson, so there’s a little bit of homework that they have to do.”
Larive chose to address the far-reaching topic of vaping among teenagers.
“The normal DARE curriculum, there’s 10 weeks, but I added in the 11th week for vaping,” he said. “Vaping is a reality, for sure. There’s definitely a lot of vaping that goes on. There’s vaping that goes on within the school and even outside the school. It’s just a problem everywhere. Hopefully, some of the information that is given to them will deter them away from it. Some people have been caught in school doing it. It’s difficult to catch somebody in the act, but you know that somebody’s doing it because you can smell it after you go into a bathroom or something, so you know that it’s being done. It’s not really a matter of if, it’s when they get caught. There’s just so much of it.”
DARE student December Graveman had a hard time identifying the best thing about DARE.
“All of it was pretty great,” she said.
And something she learned that she didn’t know before taking the class?
“How much people were actually vaping and smoking and drinking, in, like, eighth grade and in high school and how many people are choosing not to,” said. “DARE helped me learn that when I grow older, that I should not do that because it can hurt your body and you can end up dying, And if you do it when you’re in middle school, you can do any sports, which, I love volleyball, so.”
Asked for the most important lesson he wished to impart on the DARE graduates, Larive said that there are options for any situation a student may come into.
“It’s the choices that they make afterward, whether there’s going to be good or bad consequences,” Larive said. “So I want them to be able to make the good choices for the good consequences that would come out of it.”
Seventh-grade teacher Ann Petersen said the DARE program is an incredibly valuable part of the seventh-grade school curriculum.
“DARE provides an additional level of support to help students make positive choices. It goes beyond avoiding vaping, alcohol, and drugs,” she said. “Using the DARE program, Officer Andy Larive teaches specific strategies to cope with peer pressure, helping students make better choices. Lessons get kids thinking about decisions they make and the consequences of those decisions in a safe environment. Information is presented in a format all students can easily internalize. For students to succeed in school, they must learn skills to navigate life’s hurdles. The lessons learned in DARE are important tools students can use to successfully clear those hurdles.”
Upon completion of DARE, each student received a t-shirt, certificate of completion, candy, and ice cream.
“This being my first year of teaching DARE, I think everything was great,” Larive said. “From week one, to starting to get to know the kids and being able to communicate with them more, just even outside of the classroom. It was nice to see them in the halls and talk to them and play dodgeball or something in the gym and they feel more comfortable talking to me. I’m not just some cop walking around the halls. I’m actually somebody they can trust and come to.”
